Mafia: The Old Country First Gameplay Looks Surprisingly Like Uncharted

Mafia: The Old Country has revealed its first gameplay trailer and… it kind of looks like Uncharted. The Mafia series has been running since the PS2 era and although it’s easy to make the comparison to GTA, the two franchises are quite different. Although GTA is the biggest crime video game series, Mafia has historically strayed away from what GTA does best with a big open-world and extensive customization. Mafia is more narrative-driven and linear and less about exploring the world. As the series has gone on, the scale has expanded, but never to the level of GTA. It seems like that will only continue with the next entry in the series.

The next game in the series is Mafia: The Old Country, a prequel set in the early 1900s before any of the other Mafia games. It’s explicitly not an open-world game and seems to be much smaller in scale than any other Mafia game, but not to cut corners. Instead, it seems like the team at Hanger 13 is trying to create a more focused experience that leans into the story and cinematic missions. Fans have been waiting to see the first gameplay for the new Mafia game for a while, especially since there hasn’t been a new game in the series in almost a decade, and it’s finally here.

Mafia: The Old Country has debuted its gameplay reveal trailer which shows off combat, traversal, and some of the crazy stunts that players will partake in. Ironically, the scope of the game almost looks like Uncharted with the main character jumping between vehicles at high speeds, gunfights on horse back, and intense knife fights.

It certainly seems like Hanger 13 is taking some inspiration from a series Uncharted since this Mafia game isn’t about guys in fedoras and trench coats shooting up rival businesses. Not only will players be able to shoot their way through situations, but they can also use their environment and throw objects like knives to keep combat dynamic.

Ultimately, it looks like Mafia: The Old Country is going to be a great new story game to play this summer. It may not be the anecdote to make the wait for GTA 6 easier, but it should provide a fun on-rails crime game for fans of the genre. Jury is still out on whether it will be great, but Hanger 13 did a good job on the Mafia remake, so there’s hope.

Mafia: The Old Country will release on August 8th for Xbox, PS5, and PC.