Magic: The Gathering Bloomburrow Card Preview – Meet Kitsa & Valley Mightcaller (Exclusive)

Magic: The Gathering has been introducing its upcoming all-animal plane featured in the upcoming Bloomburrow collection throughout the month ahead of its release next month, with the primary focus in recent days since July 9th being the reveal of the cards themselves and therefore an official introduction to the creatures players will fully experience soon enough. The Bloomburrow collection already has plenty of attention turned toward its cards as this particular set offers something new to Magic: The Gathering – the first all-animal realm.

With this exciting new realm comes an adorable assortment of cards featuring the creatures that make Bloomburrow fur-filled, and ComicBook can exclusively reveal two of the creatures the Bloomburrow decks will offer, with two different art styles showcased for both.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kitsa, Otterball Elite

The first of these creatures is Kitsa, Otterball Elite. Kitsa is a Legendary Creature and an Otter Wizard with Vigilance. On the left is a card featuring artwork by Zoltan Boros, while the right was designed by David Petersen. Kitsa’s cards note:

Prowess (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)



Draw a card, then discard a card.



Copy target instant or sorcery spell you control. You may choose new targets for the copy. Activate only if Kitsa’s power is 3 or greater.



Valley Mightcrawler

The next exclusive creature is Valley Mighcrawler, a Frog Warrior. Per Frog Warrior’s cards, whenever another Frog, Rabbit, Raccoon, or Squirrel you control enters, put a +1/+1 counter on Valley Mightcaller. Artwork for these two cards is by Matt Stewart (left) and Justine Mara Andersen (right), with each card featuring its own quote as well:

“Creatures of all kinds united to patrol the outskirts.” – Wake of the Beasts



“There is no path to the Root Maze’s center. Bard, sing a song while I create one.”



First revealed at the end of June, Bloomburrow’s all-animal plane is described as a place “where big adventures await even the smallest who are bold, inquisitive, and heroic, while those with more homespun and peaceable yearnings can enjoy the tranquil life. But peace is endangered in Valley as the delicate balance of nature is threatened, and the elemental Calamity Beasts and the Great-Night Owl imperil the lives of its inhabitants. The animalfolk will have to band together to defend their homes. Led by Mabel, a mousefolk mother and reluctant hero, a party will strike out to investigate what has befallen a neighboring town.”