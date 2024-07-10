Magic: The Gathering’s Upcoming All-Animal Deck Unveils Official Trailer

It hasn’t been long since Wizards of the Coast announced three new decks they will be releasing this year for Magic: The Gathering, and as one of the themed decks is set for a full release in early August Magic players can expect to see an increase in marketing for the deck in the coming weeks – starting today. Wizards of the Coast has released an animated official trailer for their first all-animal plane deck – Bloomburrow – showcasing the adorable designs for the furry friends Magic players will soon officially meet.

If you’re curious who the commanders of the Bloomburrow set will be, their information is below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Squirreled Away

Commander: Hazel of the Rootbloom, Legendary Creature – Squirrel Druid

Tokens deck: “At the beginning of your end step, create a token that’s a copy of target token you control. If that token is a Squirrel, instead create two tokens that are copies of it.

Animated Army

Commander: Bello, Bard of the Brambles, Legendary Creature – Raccoon Bard

Gruurl Aggro deck: “During your turn, each non-Equipment artifact and non-Aura enchantment you control with mana value 4 or greater is a 4/4 Elemental creature in addition to its other types and has «Whenever indestruetble, haste, mar dinaget a player, draw a card.”

Family Matters

Commander: Zinnia, Valley’s Voice, Legendary Creature – Bird Bard

“Flying Zinnia, Valley’s Voice gets +X/+0, where X is the number of other creatures you control with base power 1. Creature spells you cast have offspring 2 (You may pay an additional 2 as you cast a creature spell. If you do, when that creature enters, create a Ili token copy of it.)”



Peace Offering

Commander: Ms. Bumbleflower, Legendary Creature – Rabbit Citizen

Group Hug deck: “Whenever you cast a spell, target opponent draws a card. Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature. It gains flying until end of turn. If this is the second time this ability has resolved this turn, you draw two cards.”

The Magic: The Gathering Bloomburrow set will be available at local game stores on July 26th, available to play on Magic: The Gathering Arena on July 30th, and available everywhere on August 2nd. If you know Bloomburrow is a set you want to get your hands on already, the product lineup is available for pre-order now, and you can check out all of the cards Wizards of the Coast has already previewed for the deck on their website here – noting that there are more reveals to come ahead of Bloomburrow‘s release.