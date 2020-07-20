Magic: The Gathering Reveals Double Masters VIP Edition

With Jumpstart already released and the first Commander Collection delayed, the Magic: The Gathering set on the horizon is Double Masters. Wizards of the Coast has now revealed a special VIP Edition of the reprint set. The idea behind the Double Masters VIP Edition is to capture the spirit of the recently introduced Collector Boosters of Standard releases and apply it to this collection of reprinted cards. The VIP Edition of Double Masters comes with 33 cards, each of which is special in some way, including VIP exclusive foil borderless cards, full-art basic lands, and foil full-art basic lands. The VIP edition also includes two exclusive foil tokens.

Here's a list of what Magic: The Gathering players can expect to find in the VIP Edition of Double Masters:

2 foil borderless cards (only found in VIP edition)

2 foil rares/mythic rares

8 foil uncommons

9 foil commons

10 full-art basic lands (only found in VIP edition, 2 of each basic)

2 foil full-art basic lands (only found in VIP edition, 2 randomly selected from among the 10 options)

2 foil tokens (only found in VIP edition, token on both sides)

Keep reading to see some of the featured cards. Magic: The Gathering Double Masters goes on sale on August 7th.