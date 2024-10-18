Magic: The Gathering Reveals First Marvel Cards, Dates Full Spider-Man Set

On Friday at New York Comic Con, Wizards of the Coast revealed the first Magic: The Gathering cards featuring characters from the Marvel Comics universe. The reveal comes almost one year after Marvel and Wizards of the Coast announced that they’d join forces as part of the Magic: The Gathering Universe Beyond program. That agreement includes the creation of full Magic: The Gathering expansion sets designed around Marvel characters, the first of which will be Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2025. But fans won’t have to wait that long to bring Marvel heroes to their Magic deck. The first Marvel Magic cards will be available in a Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair Superdrop featuring five Marvel heroes.

Going on sale on November 4th, the Marvel Superdrop includes cards featuring Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Wolverine, and Storm. Each group of cards has a legendary creature card representing that hero (perfect for building Commander decks) and reprints of previously released Magic: The Gathering cards with new artwork and flavor text to match its Marvel hero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a press release, Wizards of the Coast promises this is only the beginning of its Marvel-themed products. Here are additional details provided about the Secret Lair Superdrop Marvel sets, which go on sale in limited numbers on November 4th:

Credit: Wizards of the Coast

Secret Lair x Marvel’s Captain America

Justice, liberty, honor—these are the values Captain America protects with his shield held high. That’s why each and every courageous card in this drop, including the all-new, legendary Captain America, is dedicated to protecting the downtrodden. Because it’s not enough to just win your next Commander battle, you have to win the right way. This drop features card art by Anthony Devine, Howard Lyon, Ryan Pancoast, Livia Prima, and Chris Rahn.

Contents:

1x Captain America, First Avenger

1x Sigarda’s Aid as “Captain America’s Aid”

1x Flawless Maneuver

1x In the Trenches

1x Sword of War and Peace as “Shield of War and Peace”

Pricing:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD

Credit: Wizards of the Coast

Secret Lair x Marvel’s Iron Man

Billionaire, genius, Super Hero, and now Secret Lair Drop—Tony Stark really has done it all. High-tech, low-drag, all power—this drop features sleek art and five cutting-edge cards, including an all-new legendary Iron Man card, that will put you into the armor of one of the Avengers’ most inventive Super Heroes. This drop features card art by Bud Cook, Justyna Dura, Lie Setiawan, Anna Steinbauer, Marco Teixeira.

Contents:

1x Iron Man, Titan of Innovation

1x Galvanic Blast

1x Commander’s Plate

1x Sol Ring

1x Inventors’ Fair

1x Treasure token

Pricing:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD

Credit: Wizards of the Coast

Secret Lair x Marvel’s Wolverine

All right, bub… it’s time to brawl. This deadly drop combines mutant healing factor with killer instincts to bring you five ferocious cards inspired by the X-Men’s most relentless member, including an all-new, legendary Wolverine card. Grab this drop and the bones of your next Commander deck will be made of adamantium. Ain’t no stinkin’ way you’ll lose. This drop features card art by Victor Adame Minguez, Alexander Mokhov, Anna Podedworna, Eliz Roxs.

Contents:

1x Wolverine, Best There Is

1x Berserk

1x Rite of Passage

1x Rhythm of the Wild

1x The Ozolith as “Adamantium Bonding Tank”

Pricing:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD

Credit: Wizards of the Coast

Secret Lair x Marvel’s Storm

Shutter the windows and head down to the cellar, Storm is coming. This gale-force drop features stunning artwork of Marvel’s Storm across five fierce cards, including the all-new legendary Storm card. Summon the fury of the elements and turn the X-Men’s most electric leader into your next commander. This drop features card art by Miguel Mercado, Francisco Miyara, Kevin Sidharta, Magali Villeneuve, Pauline Voss.

Contents:

1x Storm, Force of Nature

1x Lightning Bolt

1x Jeska’s Will as Storm’s Will

1x Ice Storm

1x Manamorphose as “Ororo Borealis”

Pricing:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD

Credit: Wizards of the Coast

Secret Lair x Marvel’s Black Panther

Leaping from the heart of Wakanda into the depths of Secret Lair, Black Panther is on the prowl. Featuring the alter ego of warrior king T’Challa, this drop brings the power of Vibranium to bear across five majestic cards, including an all-new legendary Black Panther. Protect your people, punish your enemies, and preserve your position as commander and king. This drop features card art by Tyler Jacobson, Jake Murray, Ernanda Souza, Swayart, and Salvatorre Zee Yazzie.

Contents:

1x Black Panther, Wakandan King

1x Secure the Wastes

1x Primal Vigor as “Bast’s Blessing”

1x Heroic Intervention

1x Karn’s Bastion as “Wakandan Skyscraper”

1x Warrior token

Pricing:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD

Marvel Comics characters coming to Magic: The Gathering will likely fuel debates over the Universe Beyond program. While some longtime Magic players feel that adding characters from intellectual properties outside of Magic: The Gathering detracts from their ability to immerse themself in the game, it’s hard to argue with results, and The Lord of the Rings: Tales from Middle-earth reigns as Magic’s bestselling expansion set of all time. It’ll be interesting to see if it remains so after Marvel’s Spider-Man debuts next year.