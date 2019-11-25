Magic: The Gathering Reveals Secret Lair Collectible Series Details

Wizards of the Coast has officially begun the process of revealing details for Secret Lair, Magic: The Gathering‘s new “sub-brand” that’s set to start things off this December. Basically, Magic will pull together thematically similar cards from previous sets with gorgeous new art for all the collectors out there.

“We’re working with street artists, comic book artists, traditional Magic artists working with very non-traditional art briefs, album cover designers, and on and on and on,” Wizards Product Architect Mark Heggen told IGN. “It really is a chance to welcome new artists and styles into the game, which is a big part of what makes this all so fun.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of writing, the full series scheduled for the first Secret Lair drop has yet to be revealed, but the official social media for Magic: The Gathering has posted when and where folks can learn about individual sets within it. The various named bundles here will either cost $29.99 or $39.99, with a special bundle available that’ll group them all together for $199.99. Each of these will be available for only 24 hours, but stock will not deplete during that time.

According to IGN, here’s the full schedule for the first set of Secret Lair drops, which starts December 2nd with a bundle including all seven of the drops together:

Secret Lair Bundle – 12/2, 9am PT

Bitterblossom Dreams – 12/3, 9am PT

Eldraine Wonderland – 12/4, 9am PT

Restless in Peace – 12/5, 9am PT

Seeing Visions – 12/6, 9am PT

explosion sounds – 12/7, 9am PT

Kaleidoscope Killers – 12/8, 9am PT

OMG KITTIES! – 12/9, 9am PT

What do you think about what we know about the Secret Lair collectible series so far? Are you interested in picking up any of these reprints? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Wizards of the Coast describes the new Secret Lair “sub-brand” on its official website:

“Secret Lair is the new sub-brand built to let Magic explore new (and, well, potentially weird) ways to celebrate the original strategy card game and its fans.”

Magic: The Gathering‘s Secret Lair series of collectible card sets are scheduled to go on sale beginning December 2nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Magic: The Gathering right here.