Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Spider-Man Cards at SDCC Panel

Magic: The Gathering has been around for decades. However, Wizards of the Coast’s popular trading card game has started to bring iconic pop culture icons at a consistent clip lately. The likes of Spongebob Squarepants, Deadpool, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII, and so many more beloved video game, TV, and movie characters have found their way into the TCG. The next will be based on one of the most popular Marvel characters, Spider-Man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some cards for the Spider-Man collaboration have already been revealed, bringing all the characters fans know and love from the Marvel comics to Magic: The Gathering. Recently, Wizards of the Coast revealed Welcome Decks centered around characters Peter Parker’s Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2099, Venom, Ghost Spider, and Miles Morales’ Spider-Man. The company dove a bit deeper during today’s First Look panel at San Diego Comic Con (SDCC), giving fans a good look at what to expect from the upcoming set.

Here are the cards that were shown during today’s panel, as well as the cards’ text:

Peter Parker (Legendary Creature – Human Scientist Hero)/Amazing Spider-Man (Legendary Creature – Spider Human Hero)

Cost 1 Land, 1 Plains

Peter Parker – When Peter Parker enters, create a 2/1 green Spider creature token with reach. Pay 1 land, 1 forest, 1 plains, 1 island: Transform Peter Parker Activate only as Sorcery. (0 Power/1 Toughness)

Amazing Spider-Man – Vigilance, Reach. Each legendary spell you cast that’s one or more colors has web-slinging (pay 1 forest, 1 plains, 1 island). (4 Power/4 Toughness)

Symbiote Spider-Man (Legendary Creature – Symbiote Spider Hero)

Cost 2 Land and 1 Island or Swamp

Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, look at that many cards from the top of your library. Put one of them into your hand and the rest into your graveyard.

Find New Host – Pay 2 land and 1 island or swamp, Exile this card from your graveyard: Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control. It gains card’s other abilities. Activate only as a sorcery.

2 Power/4 Toughness

Doctor Octopus, Master Planner (Legendary Creature – Human Scientist Villain)

Cost 5 Land, 1 Island, 1 Swamp

Other villains you control get +2/+2.

Your maximum hand size is eight.

At the beginning of your end step, if you have fewer than eight cards in hand, draw cards equal to the difference.

4 Power/8 Toughness

Green Goblin, Revenant (Legendary Creature – Goblin Human Villain)

Best friend turned super-villain Harry Osborn comes to #MTGxSpiderMan as Green Goblin, Revenant. Harry soars over the battlefield on his Gobin Glider while drawing cards on every attack. #MTGxMarvel pic.twitter.com/RnOkVgaNFw — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) July 25, 2025

Cost 3 Land, 1 Swamp, 1 Mountain

Flying, deathtouch

Whenever Green Goblin attacks, discard a card. Then draw a card for each card you’ve discarded this turn.

3 Power/3 Toughness

Gwen Stacy (Legendary Creature – Human Performer Hero)/Ghost-Spider (Legendary Creature – Spider Human Hero)

Costs 1 Land, 1 Mountain

Gwen Stacy – When Gwen Stacy enters, exile the top card of your library. You may play that card for as long as you control this creature. Pay 2 land, 1 Island, 1 Mountain, 1 Plains: Transform Gwen Stacy. Activate only as a sorcery. (2 Power/1 Toughness)

Ghost Spider – Flying, vigilance, haste. Whenever you play a land from exile or cast a spell from exile, put a +1/+1 counter on Ghost-Spider. Remove two counters from Ghost_Spider: Exile the top card of your library: You may play that card this turn. (4 Power/4 Toughness)

Miles Morales (Human Citizen Hero)/Ultimate Spider-Man (Legendary Creature – Spider Human Hero)

Costs 1 Land, 1 Forest

Miles Morales – When Miles Morales enters, put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to two target creatures. Pay 3 Land, 1 Mountain, 1 Forest, 1 Plains: Transform Miles Morales. Activate Only as a sorcery.

Ultimate Spider-Man – First strike, haste. Camouflage – pay 2 Land: Put a +1/+1 counter on Ultimate Spider-Man. He gains hexproof and becomes colorless until end of turn. Whenever you attack, double the number of each kind of counter on each Spider and legendary creature you control. (4 Power/3 Toughness)

Spider-Man 2099 (Legendary Creature – Spider Human Hero)

Costs 1 Island and 1 Mountain

From the Future – You can’t cast Spider-Man 2099 during your first, second, or third turns of the game. Double strike, vigilance. At the beginning of your end step, if you’ve played a land or cast a spell this turn from anywhere other than your hand, Spider-Man 2099 deals damage equal to his power to any target.

2 Power/3 Toughness

Spider-Punk (Legendary Creature – Spider Human Hero)

Costs 1 Land, 1 Mountain

Riot. Other Spiders you control have riot. Spells and abilities can’t be countered. Damage can’t be prevented.

2 Power/1 Toughness

Origin of Spider-Man (Enchantment – Saga)

Costs 1 Land, 1 Plains

First lore counter: Create a 2/1 green Spider creature token with reach.

Second lore counter: Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control. It becomes a legendary Spider Hero in addition to its other types.

Third lord counter: Target creature you control gains double strike until end of turn.

Spectacular Spider-Man (Legendary Creature – Spider Human Hero)

Costs 1 Land, 1 Plains

Flash. Pay 1 Land: Spectacular Spider-Man gains flying until end of turn. Pay 1 Land, Sacrifice Spectacular Spider-Man: Creatures you control gain hexproof and indestructible until end of turn.

3 Power/2 Toughness

Anti-Venom, Horrifying Healer (Legendary Creature – Symbiote Hero)

Costs 5 Plains

When Anti-Venom enters, if he was cast, return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield. If damage would be dealt to Anti-Venom, prevent that damage and put that many +1/+1 counters on him.

5 Power/5 Toughness

Iron Spider, Stark Upgrade (Legendary Artifact Creature – Spider Hero)

Costs 3 Lands

Vigilance. Tap: Put a +1/+1 counter on each artifact creature and/or Vehicle you control. Pay 2 Land, Remove two +1/+1 counters from among artifacts you control: Draw a card.

2 Power/3 Toughness

Colonel John Jameson (Creature – Human Werewolf)/Man-Wolf (Creature – Werewolf)

There is one Marvel Legends cards from #MTGxSpiderMan we're showcasing today that is not part of the main set, but we think Magic players can agree that card choice fits Man-Wolf perfectly. #MTGxMarvel pic.twitter.com/3MK3rfJcZW — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) July 25, 2025

Costs 2 Land, 1 Mountain, 1 Forest

Colonel John Jameson – Whenever this creature enters or transforms into Colonel John Jameson, create a 2/2 green Wolf creature token and you gain 2 life. At the beginning of each upkeep, if no spells were cast last turn, transform this creature. (2 Power/2 Toughness)

Man-Wolf – Trample. Whenever this creature transforms into Man-Wolf, it deals 2 damage to target opponent or planeswalker and 2 damage to up to one target creature that player or that planeswalker’s controller controls. At the beginning of each upkeep, if a player cast two or more spells last turn, transform this creature. (4 Power/4 Toughness)

The Magic: The Gathering Marvel’s Spider-Man set will launch on September 26th. Are you excited for the upcoming Spider-Man collab with Magic: The Gathering? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.