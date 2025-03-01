Magic the Gathering x Spider-Man First Look Shows Off New Cards

Marvel fans who also enjoy Magic: The Gathering are getting a treat this year with the new MTG Spider-Man set. This latest collab in the Universes Beyond collection features characters from Marvel’s Spider-Man. This set marks the first in a planned series of Marvel-themed MTG cards, and it’s swinging into stores on September 26th. Today, Wizards of the Coast shared a first look at some of the cards coming with the Magic: The Gathering Marvel’s Spider-Man set, along with preorder details and bonuses.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Marvel’s Spider-Man expansion for Magic: The Gathering features artwork based on the webslinger, allies, and foes as depicted in Marvel comics. Some of the cards previewed today include Venom, Deadly Devourer, Green Goblin, Nemesis, and Doc Ock, Evil Inventory – all familiar fare for Spider-Man fans who know him through the comics or from Tobey Maguire’s portrayal. We also get a look at some of Green Goblin’s Pumpkin Bombs, Doc Ock’s Grasping Tentacles, and of course, the Sensational Spider-man himself.

The newly revealed MTG Spider-Man Cards

Each of the cards in the preview is a borderless full-art depiction of the classic comic characters and their tools of the trade. Spidey and his foes are Legendary Creatures, whereas the Pumpkin Bombs are Artifacts and Ock’s tentacles are classed as a Sorcery card. Fans might notice that the typical Universes Beyond frame is missing from these card previews. As shared in their announcement about preorders for the MTG Spider-Man set, Wizards is standardizing all MTG frames to match the standard Magic: The Gathering style. More details about this change, as well as the cards in the Marvel’s Spider-Man set, will be headed our way in the coming months ahead of the full release.

MTG x Spider-Man Card Legality & Preorder Bonus Details

For those wondering how the new set will work into their play, here’s the legality breakdown for the Marvel Spider-Man MTG products:

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man (SPM) is a Standard-legal set.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man Eternal-Legal (SPE and MAR) are Commander-, Legacy-, and Vintage-legal sets, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man Play Boosters contain cards from SPM and MAR. These cards are playable in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man Draft and Sealed when opened from Play Boosters.

The Colllector’s and standard Boosters for the MTG x Spider-Man cards

The set includes a Play Booster Box, Collection Boosters, Bundles, a Spidey’s Spectacular Showdown Scene Box, five Welcome Decks, and a Prerelease Pack. Unlike the prior Final Fantasy collaboration, this set does not appear to include any Commander Decks. Starting today, players eager to add these cards to their collection can preorder the MTG x Spider-Man cards from Amazon or their local game store. Gamers who preorder from their friendly neighborhood game store will get a special Buy-a-Box promo card, which will be revealed at a later date. The Marvel’s Spider-Man set arrives on September 26th.

Are you planning to snag some Spider-man MTG cards? Let us know in the comments below!