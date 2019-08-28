Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Planeswalker

In October, Wizards of the Coast will release the latest expansion set for Magic: The Gathering, Throne of Eldraine. Today, the company revealed the newest Planeswalker joining the game’s colorful cast of characters, Oko. As revealed by Forbes, Oko is a Fey shapeshifter with a rebellious streak. He’s described as charismatic, conceited, mysterious, clever, and vain.

Most of Oko’s story will be revealed in the upcoming Magic: The Gathering ebook Throne of Eldraine: The Wildered Quest, which ties into the release of the new set. The character’s mechanics, including the colors he represents, are being kept under wraps for now, but Nic Kelman, Wizards of the Coast’s head of story and entertainment, offered an overview of who Oko is.

“Oko is from a plane ruled by Fey who believe in a unified society, one where the ruling class has decided that for the betterment of all, the natural mischievousness of the Fey has to be suppressed,” Kelman says. “To the ruling class, they had created a perfect society—but for Oko, who was born with incredibly powerful shapeshifting abilities, this culture went against everything he was and contradicted his deepest, truest self.

“Styling himself as a speaker of truth, Oko felt he held a mirror to the hypocrisy of his world,” Kelman continues. “The ruling class did not quite see it this way. They subjected him to magical procedures intended to suppress his powers but only succeed in igniting his spark. We can imagine this was a terrible experience for him and one that would make it almost impossible for him to trust anyone again—especially those in positions of authority.”

Kelman goes on to say that Oko sometimes uses his shapeshifting abilities to pull off tricks that he sees as pranks exposing hypocrisy, but that others may view as meanspirited. Fans will learn more when Throne of Eldraine: The Wildered Quest releases on September 4th.

Throne of Eldraine introduces a brand new plane to the Magic multiverse. The plane is inspired by fairytales and folklore, including the stories collected by the Brothers Grimm and characters like Red Riding Hood and Goldilocks. The set will feature new mechanics, but Wizards has yet to reveal those. Previews should be beginning within the next few weeks.

What do you think of Oko, Magic’s newest planeswalker? What do you think his colors will be? Let us know in the comments. Magic: The Gathering – Throne of Eldraine goes on sale on October 4th.