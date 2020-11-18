Magic: The Gathering's Art Books Continue to Rule

If you somehow weren't already aware, one of the biggest strengths of the Magic: The Gathering card game from Wizards of the Coast is its art. Every single card published by the company has its own glorious bit of artwork with certain sets leaning into specific themes more than others. Whether you're playing physically or digitally, it is undeniable that the game's art makes a strong impact at every turn. And VIZ Media has been collecting these into gorgeous hardcover collections that you really shouldn't miss out on.

Historically, VIZ Media has been compiling these hardcover editions based on the various locations and planes present in the game like Dominaria, Ravnica, Innistrad, and so on. It's most recent hardcover art book, however, focuses on the War of the Spark, the recent all-consuming fight between Planeswalkers and Nicol Bolas, one of the most powerful planeswalkers to have ever lived and certainly the most powerful at the time.

And look, that's not to say these books are for everyone. $40 hardcover art collections aren't exactly a necessary expense, but if you've always been enamored with the game's art, and find yourself wanting to look at large, physical versions of it? Well, VIZ Media's got you covered. Sometimes it's just nice to flip through a bunch of pretty pictures filled with lore about a game you love.

The Art of Magic: The Gathering - War of the Spark is currently available wherever such things are sold.

