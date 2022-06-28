Magic: The Gathering's Upcoming Warhammer 40K Crossover Delayed

Wizards of the Coast is pushing back its Magic: The Gathering crossover with Warhammer 40,000 by several months. Yesterday, Wizards announced that its upcoming Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks will not be released until October 7, 2022 due to "ongoing global supply chain challenges and delays in production." The sets were originally scheduled to be released on August 12th. A series of Secret Lair drops tied to Warhammer 40,000 will also be impacted, including the Secret Lair x Warhammer 40,000: Orks, Secret Lair x Warhammer Age of Sigmar, and Secret Lair x Blood Bowl sets. More details about those delays will be announced at a later time.

Magic: The Gathering had just started its marketing cycle for the new Warhammer 40,000 sets, giving players a sneak peak at the four new decks. Wizards confirmed that the decks would each focus on a different Warhammer 40K army, with decks based on the Necrons, Space Marines, the Tyranid, and the forces of Chaos. One commander was also revealed – Abaddon the Despoiler, a classic Warhammer 40K villain. The Commander decks will feature unique cards to the decks along with reprints of existing cards featuring Warhammer 40K artwork.

The new set is part of Magic: The Gathering's growing line of "Universe Beyonds" cards, which feature characters from different IPs. In recent years, Magic: The Gathering has released crossovers with The Walking Dead, Stranger Things, Street Fighter, and Dungeons & Dragons. While most of these cards were limited to Secret Drop sets, Wizards has made crossover products more of a priority in recent years, with a full Dungeons & Dragons set released last year and a full Lord of the Rings set planned for release next year.

Expect more news and information about these new Warhammer 40,000 cards closer to the decks' release in October.