Major Fortnite Update Teased in New Video, Shadowplay Contest Going on Now

2018 is here and kickin’ and many developers are working hard to make this the best year yet for their games. The Fortnite team over at Epic Games is no different, and they have teased a major first update of the year with their latest video, as well as shared some of the map updates happening now to their Battle Royale mode.

Map Update dropping next week for FNBR, including new spots to juice up the current map. Dive into our first Dev Update of 2018! pic.twitter.com/A8SVxD3IhM — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 12, 2018

The team has also revealed another new patch that hit this week, veering away from campfires and more into the shadows … at least Shadowplay. With the inclusion of being able to save your highlights super easily, but there’s also a contest going on now to celebrate!

Here’s what the Fortnite team had to saw about the recent update earlier this week:

We have a brand new feature for NVIDIA owners coming in that will allow you to quickly share those hype Fortnite Battle Royale plays. NVIDIA ShadowPlay Highlights is supported for all PC gamers using GeForce GTX 650 and above graphics cards.

Introducing, ShadowPlay Highlights from NVIDIA! No longer will your friends have to “take your word” when you tell them about that mountain sliding snipe headshot. ShadowPlay will save plays automatically by default. You are also able to manually configure which plays get saved to customize it to fit your style.

Contest

To celebrate the launch of ShadowPlay Highlights, we are hosting a contest with a grand prize of four GTX 1070 graphics cards! The contest runs from Wednesday, January 10 until Thursday, January 18. Send us your clips by 11:59 PM EST on January 18 to be eligible.

After receiving all submissions, we will review them and announce the winners and runners-up in four different categories starting on January 19. All entries must be submitted during the contest period. You can see the full rules here.

If you are selected as a winner in your respective category you will receive a GTX 1070 graphics card. Runners Up in each category will win the following:

FNBR “Victory Royale” Hat

FNBR Shirt

Criteria

We will be judging based on three different criteria:

Creativity

Did you manage to represent the category in a creative or innovative manner?

Quality

Did the content display a high level of quality while remaining in the category?

Clarity

How well was the category represented in your content?

In order to enter the contest, you must submit you play as a Youtube clip with #shadowplayhighlights somewhere in the title of your video. Submit your plays (YT submissions only) to ShadowPlay-FNBR@fortnite.com, with the subject line “ShadowPlay Highlights Contest” and include your full name and email address.

Categories

Best Solo Play

Highlight an amazing solo performance using building, shooting skills or hype battles!

Best Squad Play

Show us your top tier teamwork as a squad and how you earn those Victory Royales.

Best Unexpected Play

“Oops, sure glad that worked out” – Pretty much describes this category 🙂

Best Trick Shot/Stylish Play

Show us your 360 snipes, rocket ride madness, and more.

Now get out there and make some plays! Want to share your submission with the community? Post a link to your submission on the Official Forums or Tweet @FortniteGame using #shadowplayhighlights

Shadowplay Features

ShadowPlay Highlights will Auto-Save your Plays and key moments:

Double, Triple and Multi Kills

Wins and Deaths

Following a match, the end game screen will have a ShadowPlay Highlights button allowing you to directly access your plays from the previous game. You can also find this button located in the Pre-Lobby screen, where you can view the last match highlights.