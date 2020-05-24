Maneater: Here's How Long It Takes to Beat

This week, Maneater released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, catching the attention of many thanks to its premise. Maneater is the ultimate power fantasy, but rather than playing a beefy warrior or a deadly assassin, you play as the apex of the ocean: a great white shark on a quest for revenge. It's basically a Jaws-simulator with a story.

That said, many are wondering how long the $40 game is. Well, the simple answer to this is: not very long. However, it's better for a game to leave you wanting more than to overstay its welcome. If you want to run through Maneater in point A to point Z fashion, while experiencing its little bit of side content, you will need to sink roughly 10 hours into the human-eating sim. However, if you're looking to 100 percent the game, Maneater is going to be more of a 15-hour experience.

Of course, your mileage may vary depending on your playstyle and skill level, but right now 10-15 hours is the general consensus number being thrown around. For some, this will be the perfect amount, however, for others, this may not be enough to chew on.

Maneater is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional ports other than a Nintendo Switch port, which is expected to arrive sometime later this year. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of our review of the title:

"Maneater places you into the fins of a giant shark that terrorizes swamps, beaches, and a variety of locales that unfortunately becomes a slog with each passing hour of gameplay as the player tears their way through wave after wave of fish, shark hunters, alligators, and a number of repetitive challenges that will bring nothing new to the table," reads an excerpt from our official review of the game. "Over the course of our 10-plus hours with Maneater, we definitely felt a sinking feeling as we realized that the game shows you nearly everything it has to offer once you finish the minutes-long tutorial."

