‘Mansions of Madness’ Board Game Getting a Video Game Adaptation

The popular Lovecraftian board game Mansions of Madness is getting a video game tie-in.

Fantasy Flight Games announced the Mansions of Madness: Mother’s Embrace video game, which will come out on Steam in early 2019. The game will give players an opportunity to investigate a creepy mansion in the quaint New England town of Arkham and uncover its unnatural secrets. Players will control four characters from the Mansions of Madness world, including Jenny Barnes, Roland Banks, and Harvey Walters, as they try to understand the unknowable evil of the Old Ones.

The Mansions of Madness board game brings the Cthulhu mythos to life by pitting players against cultists, otherworldly monsters, and their own insanity. The first edition of Mansions of Madness featured one player taking the role of the “Keeper” by controlling monsters and narrating the story while other characters played as investigators. The original edition of the game received praise for its take on Lovecraftian lore, but was criticized for its overly complicated rules and overly long setup time.



In 2016, Fantasy Flights released a revised Second Edition of Mansions of Madness, which replaced the Keeper role with a smartphone/PC app and randomized maps to allow for increased replayability of thesame scenarios. The Second Edition focused the game on investigative gameplay and was widely praised for re-innovating the game and integrating modern technology into the game without taking away from the core boardgame experience.

Mother’s Imbrace won’t be a direct adaptation of the Mansions of Madness game. It’s a single player game in which players control a team of investigators. While the game still focuses on investigation and exploration, some fans of the board game might miss the co-op element featured in the original game.

LuckyHammers is developing the Mansions of Madness video game and Asmodee Digital (the digital arm of Fantasy Flight’s parent company) will publish it. The game’s anticipated release date is in early 2019. You can check out an early trailer for the game up above!