MapleStory Kicks Off Stargazer Update & Teases Unexpected New Collab

Earlier this year, Global MapleStory revealed plans for a return to classic gameplay with its new Classic World. While fans are still waiting for that nostalgic return, there’s plenty going on in MapleStory. In fact, the game just kicked off part 1 of its massive new Stargazer update. This summer update brings in new events, new characters, and more for players to enjoy. But if that’s not enough to get you eager to boot up the game, MapleStory is also teasing a truly unexpected collab with another iconic pixel-art game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Stargazer update has arrived in MapleStory today, June 11th. Gamers can now download and experience the first wave of new content. And there’s plenty to look forward to with this update. A new character from MapleStory M, Sia Astelle, has made her debut. This is the first time a character from the mobile game has made the journey to Global MapleStory, making it an extra special occasion. But Sia isn’t the only familiar face who’ll be making their way to MapleStory this year.

Play video

Part 2 of the Stargazer update has more surprises in store with a MapleStory x Dave the Diver crossover. Dave, along with other members of the Banto Sushi crew, will find themselves in the world of MapleStory. Just what they’ll get up to remains to be seen, but suffice it to say, this isn’t a collab I had on my 2025 bingo card!

Dave and the gang truly do find themselves in a lot of unexpected situations, and it looks like Maple World is their next destination. The new Dave the Diver crossover will be part of the second part of the Stargazer update, set to arrive in July. For now, gamers can keep busy with the new events from Part 1.

Key Art for the latest MapleStory update

The Stargazer update brings in some exciting new limited-time events for MapleStory players to enjoy. Let’s take a look at the new content you can expect when you jump back into the game after today’s update.

Challenger World

Part 1 of the Stargazer update adds a new, difficult world where you will slay bosses, complete challenges, and otherwise compete. The Challenger World gives powerful bonuses to stats and offers a massive EXP boost that help set you up for future adventures.

Hyper Burning MAX Level Bonus

The Hyper Burning MAX bonus gives you an additional 4 bonus levels for each level you earn, up through level 260. If you want to level up fast in MapleStory, now is clearly the time.

Morning Star Banquet Event

This new story event finds players working to infiltrate the grand banquet of the High Flora. You’ll learn more about Gerand Darmorr and his Apostles in this exciting new story quest.

Along with these major events, this latest MapleStory update also adds overall improvements and fixes. The Stargazer patch features improvements to Arcane River quests, skill revamps for all jobs, and overall UI improvements. You will also now be able to teleport around Maple World from the world map.

This is just the beginning, as part 2 of the MapleStory Stargazer update arrives in July, bringing in many more improvements. And of course, we’ll get a visit from Dave and friends from Dave the Diver next month, too!