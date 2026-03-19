PlayStation Plus Reveals Games Leaving the Service in April 2026

PlayStation has today announced the next wave of games that will be departing from PlayStation Plus in April 2026. As of this week, the latest additions to the Game Catalog for PS Plus have gone live and include the likes of Persona 5 Royal, Madden NFL 26, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, along with a handful of others. While this lineup is a particularly strong one for PS Plus, it won’t come without a couple of losses that will take hold in roughly one month.

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As of today, PlayStation has updated the “Last Chance to Play” section of PS Plus that’s seen on PS5 consoles. This time around, the upcoming departures are incredibly slim and only include EA Sports PGA Tour and Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. For Lost Records, it’s worth noting that both of the episodic releases, which are titled Tape 1 and Tape 2, will be taken off of PS Plus. Typically, PS Plus takes away many more games on a monthly basis, so it’s surprising to see that these are the only two titles impacted in April, barring any additions.

How Long Will These PS Plus Games Remain Available?

Per usual, PlayStation will be taking these games off of PS Plus at the same time that it will be adding new games to the service in April 2026. This means that EA Sports PGA Tour and Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will officially become unplayable on Tuesday, April 21st. PlayStation hasn’t yet announced which games will be joining PS Plus on the same date, and we won’t find out about this lineup for a few more weeks.

In the interim, March 2026’s free games on PS Plus remain up for grabs and include PGA Tour 2K25, Slime Rancher 2, Monster Hunter Rise, and The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road. This slate is quite a strong one as it includes four titles rather than the usual three that become available at the start of each month. If you somehow haven’t grabbed these PS Plus games for yourself just yet, you’ll have until April 6th to do so. Conversely, April 2026’s free PS Plus games haven’t been announced yet, with PlayStation likely sharing this info on April 1st.

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