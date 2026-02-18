One Of March’s Most Anticipated Indie Games Just Got Delayed (But That Might Be a Good Thing)

The new year has gotten off to a relatively slow start with new game releases. But as we head into March 2026, things are starting to heat up. We’ve got the new World of Warcraft expansion, Pokemon Pokopia, and Marathon all set to drop in the first week of the month alone. And things aren’t slowing down from there, with Monster Hunter Stories 3 and Crimson Desert slated for mid-March, as well. But today, we learned there will be one less highly anticipated game releasing next month. And honestly? That’s probably a good thing.

Indie game and Xbox console exclusive Replaced has over 50K wishlists on Steam alone, making it one of the most anticipated titles originally slated for March 2026. However, developer Sad Cat Games recently shared that Replaced, originally slated for March 12th, has been delayed once more. The 2.5D cyberpunk platformer will now arrive on April 14th. Game delays are always a little disappointing if you’re eager to play an upcoming title. But with March absolutely stacked this year, getting Replaced in April instead could be a win for the developer and gamers alike.

Indie Platformer Replaced Delayed to April

Originally announced back in 2022, Replaced has gained quite a following thanks to its stunning 2.5D art style and compelling cyberpunk world. And since launching a playable demo just last week, Replaced has gained even more traction. Players who’ve checked it out so far note that the combat is straightforward but smooth and that the art style absolutely shines as much during gameplay as it does in the trailers. As much as the demo has added to the game’s hype, it also highlighted a few areas of improvement for the developer. This is part of why Sad Cat Studios has decided to push back the release date.

After almost 4 years in development and multiple delays, Replaced will finally release for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2026. But it’s going to take just a bit longer than originally planned. The delay is largely to ensure that Replaced is “polished, stable, and true to the vision” on day one. And that means taking time to incorporate feedback from the demo to make some final tweaks. “The response to our Steam demo has been the ultimate fuel for us,” the team said in their post about the game delay. With all that in mind, Replaced has been pushed back from a March 12th release to April 14th, instead.

While the delay will help the devs finalize the game and make a few more improvements, it’s also a win for another reason. March is looking pretty crowded for new game releases, making it hard for gamers to keep up with everything we want to play. Meanwhile, April is still looking pretty quiet. So, having an exciting new indie game like Replaced come out in April instead of March will give us all a bit more breathing room. I can’t guarantee I’ll be done with Pokopia and Crimson Desert by then, but I might at least have room for a bit more game in my life by the time April 14th rolls around.

