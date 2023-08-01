Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Rayman DLC Release Date Revealed

The final DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is easily the most exciting one, as it will bring Rayman into the game as part of a new adventure. We've known for a while now that the adventure will center on Rayman, Rabbid Mario, and Rabbid Peach, but new information about the DLC has now been released. According to the Nintendo Switch console's News Channel, the DLC will be releasing on August 30th. The DLC is titled Rayman in the Phantom Show, and it will see the return of a boss that first appeared in Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. The DLC's official synopsis can be found below:

"Rayman is back! And he is the special guest in a new mysterious dimension: the Phantom's Space Opera Network. You read it right! The Phantom, the charismatic ghostly boss of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, is also coming back and asking for help to improve his channel's ratings. Explore amazing TV sets, take part in dramatic battles, and lead your team to put on the best show ever. You will find the Phantom and Rayman in the newest DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – out on August 30th."

A trailer for the DLC can be found below:

The future of the Mario + Rabbids series remains a major question for fans. When Sparks of Hope released on Nintendo Switch last year, the game underperformed expectations for Ubisoft. Following Grant Kirkhope's work on the Rayman DLC, the composer cryptically hinted that his "8 years of writing Mario music is coming to an end." That doesn't sound very good, and would seem to imply that Ubisoft won't be jumping into a third game in the series anytime soon.

If Rayman in the Phantom Show truly is the end of the Mario + Rabbids era, hopefully things end on a high note! The Rabbids first appeared alongside Rayman in 2006's Rayman Raving Rabbids, so it seems only fitting that the characters appear alongside one another once again.

