Mario Day 2023: Nintendo Switch Online Highlights

Mar10 Day is here and Nintendo is highlighting the titles that you can enjoy with a Nintendo Switch Online membership. On Twitter, the company spotlighted all of the adventures that feature Mario on the service. While there are sales on various games like Mario Party Supertars and Luigi's Mansion 3. But, with the online component of your Switch, some real classics are available to play right now like Super Mario Kart, Super Mario World and Super Mario 64. But, there's so much more to see from the Nintendo mascot's greatest hits. Check out all the games they laid out down below!

On their site, Nintendo is also hyping the Mario-centric levels that just released for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, "Eight courses have been added to the Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe game as part of Wave 4 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC*. Highlights include a brand-new Yoshi's Island course inspired by the Super Mario World™ 2: Yoshi's Island™ game, the metropolitan streets of Tour Singapore Speedway, and the icy rush of Wii DK Summit."

Happy #MAR10DAY!



With a #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack membership, you can celebrate it the Mario way – with some classic, cap-raising adventures! Experience several of Mario’s fantastic firsts across the NES, Super NES, Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, and Nintendo 64 today! pic.twitter.com/9Jh2QXbVTY — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 10, 2023

