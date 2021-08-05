Mario Golf: Super Rush Update Adds New Character, Course, and More

✖

Not long after one of its newest Pokemon games got an update, Nintendo announced on Thursday that Mario Golf: Super Rush would also be getting a free update this week. This isn’t a small update geared towards bug fixes and other similar releases either with the free update bringing a new character, a new course, and more to the game. Release times weren’t announced, but following the release of the update, we should expect to see Nintendo share patch notes for the update as well.

Nintendo shared a teaser of what’s to come in the Mario Golf: Super Rush update with the video below that showed some of what players can expect. Toadette will be the newest character joining the game, and she and others will be able to play in a new course, too. New Donk City from Super Mario Odyssey comes to the golf game with this update to add to the list of playable courses.

🏌️ Fore! #MarioGolf: Super Rush scores a free update later today. ✔️ New mode: Ranked Match

✔️ New character: Toadette

✔️ New course: New Donk City

✔️ Improved motion controls Look forward to more updates later this year!

For those who’ve been playing the game for a while now and feel confident about their golfing skills, you’ll be able to test your might against others through new ranked matches that will be available.

A preview of this new ranked mode was shared in addition to the video above. The preview shows four different looks at the ranked matches including the pre-game lobbies, the results screens where players are awarded points based on their performances, and the option to look back at past ranked games to track progress. Performance-based rewards were also teased as well.

Have a look at the Ranked Match mode that will be added in today’s update. The greens await! pic.twitter.com/YulhNpzub3 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 5, 2021

The last big update the game got, for reference, was released on June 24th. It affected the Battle Golf and Golf Adventure modes as well as a number of other areas like motion controls and the game’s online systems. Once this newer update is fully released, you should be able to find the patch notes here through Nintendo’s support site to get a more accurate account of everything that’s changed.