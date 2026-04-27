$60 Sega Game Available for Free for 48 Hours

A Sega game is available for free for millions for roughly the next 48 hours. The only requirement that needs to be met is an active Amazon Prime subscription because this deal comes through Prime Gaming. There are over 260 million Amazon Prime subscribers, and it’s safe to assume the overwhelming majority are not subscribed for the Prime Gaming deals. For those who are, this is technically what they are paying for; for the many who are subscribed for other reasons, this is basically a free bonus. And it’s not just a Sega game, but a good Sega game.

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Through April 29, gamers with an Amazon Prime subscription can score a free Epic Games Store code for Total War: Three Kingdoms, a PC-only strategy game from 2019 that is the 13th overall and 12th mainline installment in the long-running and critically-acclaimed Total War series, which dates back to 2000. Normally, a Total War: Three Kingdoms costs $60, so this is big savings for those who can take advantage of it.

One of 2019’s Best Strategy Games

Total War: Three Kingdoms does not rank among the very best Total War games, nor the most popular Total War games, nor the most influential and important Total War games. However, it is one of the better ones, and one of the best strategy games of its year, as evidenced by its 85 Metacritic score. Meanwhile, it did pick a nomination for Best Strategy Game at The Game Awards, but did not win it. Unfortunately, for it, that year Fire Emblem: Three Houses came out, a bona fide Game of the Year contender. Meanwhile, it paired its 85 on Metacritic with an 84% approval rating on Steam and sold over three million copies.

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As for the game itself, like other games in the series, it is a turn-based strategy game with real-time tactics gameplay where you take control of a faction and lead it through time. In this case, the backdrop is ancient China.

As always with Prime Gaming, an active Amazon Prime subscription is required to access this free download, but not to retain it. This means those interested could subscribe, claim this free game, claim all of the other games free with Prime Gaming right now, and then cancel their subscription after a month.

All of that said, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or head over to the ComicBook Forum and join the conversations happening there.