Mario Kart Fans Celebrate 30th Anniversary

Mario Kart fans are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the game today. It's hard to believe that Nintendo's wildly-popular series is already that old, but time drifts on by. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe keeps right on chugging along with that Booster Course Pass. The latest game serves as a trip down memory lane itself these days. However, all of the track in the game's history won't get the upgrade to antigravity. So, fans on social media are taking it upon themselves to have some fun with it. If you've been following Mario Kart for a long time, these are going to make you smile. Check out the best posts down below!

Recently, Nintendo made a ton of fans happy by releasing the second Booster Course Pass track group. Coconut Mall and Waluigi Pinball are two favorites from bygone eras. Having both make an appearance in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was a dream come true for a lot of racers out there.

30 years ago today, Super Mario Kart released on #SNES in Japan!



It's the perfect time to revisit the original Super Mario Kart by starting up #NintendoSwitchOnline and playing online with friends. Share a screenshot or clip of your favorite gameplay moments in the replies! pic.twitter.com/M1kkaOF0MP — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 27, 2022

They said, "Double your course options with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Booster Course Pass! A total of 48 remastered courses from throughout the Mario Kart™ series are racing to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game as paid DLC! Speed through Tokyo Blur from the Mario Kart Tour game and nostalgic favorites like DS Waluigi Pinball and Wii Coconut Mall!"

Is your favorite course in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Do you think it is going to be added at some point? Let us know down in the comments!