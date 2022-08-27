Mario Kart Fans Celebrate 30th Anniversary
Mario Kart fans are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the game today. It's hard to believe that Nintendo's wildly-popular series is already that old, but time drifts on by. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe keeps right on chugging along with that Booster Course Pass. The latest game serves as a trip down memory lane itself these days. However, all of the track in the game's history won't get the upgrade to antigravity. So, fans on social media are taking it upon themselves to have some fun with it. If you've been following Mario Kart for a long time, these are going to make you smile. Check out the best posts down below!
Recently, Nintendo made a ton of fans happy by releasing the second Booster Course Pass track group. Coconut Mall and Waluigi Pinball are two favorites from bygone eras. Having both make an appearance in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was a dream come true for a lot of racers out there.
30 years ago today, Super Mario Kart released on #SNES in Japan!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 27, 2022
It's the perfect time to revisit the original Super Mario Kart by starting up #NintendoSwitchOnline and playing online with friends. Share a screenshot or clip of your favorite gameplay moments in the replies! pic.twitter.com/M1kkaOF0MP
They said, "Double your course options with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Booster Course Pass! A total of 48 remastered courses from throughout the Mario Kart™ series are racing to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game as paid DLC! Speed through Tokyo Blur from the Mario Kart Tour game and nostalgic favorites like DS Waluigi Pinball and Wii Coconut Mall!"
Is your favorite course in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Do you think it is going to be added at some point? Let us know down in the comments!
Destroying friendships for 30 years
prevnext
Tomorrow will be 30 years of friendship ruining fun,
Happy birthday Mario Kart, here's to 30 years of more chaos! 🎂💜 pic.twitter.com/pw8RRMRvcA— Twitch UK & Ireland (@TwitchUKI) August 26, 2022
Wii era was wild
prevnext
Mario Kart is 30 Years old! Now, I'd like to remind everyone what the best one is... pic.twitter.com/gdRox96JDS— purpleshades (@dragularboi) August 27, 2022
Sunshine too!?!
prevnext
Today we have two big Mario anniversaries.
1992: Super Mario Kart= 30 years
2002: Super Mario Sunshine= 20 year
God I am old. pic.twitter.com/jdzIKshduF— Super JeffTendo (@JeffMan1490) August 27, 2022
An amazing spread
prevnext
Super Mario Kart turns 30 years old today!#SNES #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/Qqh2r0F9od— I Like To Play (@ilovegames2600) August 27, 2022
What a journey
prevnext
So Mario Kart is now 30 whole years old...
I'm still proud to call this the racing series that changed my life forever. pic.twitter.com/irS8c9lHBt— JoJo123 ⚡️CEO of Billy Whizz 🇺🇦 (@JoJoTheDodo1) August 27, 2022
Nostalgia personified
prevnext
The very first Mario Kart game, Super Mario Kart for the #SuperNES, launched in Japan 30 years ago today! What are your favourite Mario Kart memories? pic.twitter.com/u3Sq42RYqm— Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) August 27, 2022
In the beginning
prevnext
Super Mario Kart is now 30 years old!
The game released in Japan for the Super Famicom on August 27th, 1992.
The title then arrived in North America for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System on September 1st.
Congratulations on the amazing ride! pic.twitter.com/4qbXuVAmvW— Paul Gale (@PaulGaleNetwork) August 26, 2022
DK striking a pose
prev
HAPPY 30 YEARS TO THE MARIO KART SERIES WOOOO pic.twitter.com/dQG3bYD4hj— ExpandDong (@ExpandDong15) August 27, 2022