Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wave 3 DLC Release Date Announced

Nintendo has today announced when Wave 3 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's ongoing Booster Course Pass DLC will be rolling out on Nintendo Switch. First revealed earlier this year, Nintendo has been in the process of releasing a total of 48 new tracks in the ever-popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. And while it seemed like Wave 3 of the Booster Course Pass was in danger of not arriving before the end of 2022, Nintendo has now confirmed otherwise.

Announced via a new trailer, the third wave of DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was shown to be releasing early next month on December 7th. Just like waves one and two, Wave 3 will add eight new tracks in total to the game which stem from a number of previous Mario Kart installments. This time around, all eight new courses happen to come from previous Mario Kart games, which means there are no wholly new tracks.

Start your engines! Wave 3 of the #MarioKart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass arrives 12/7! Available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members at no additional cost, or on its own as paid DLC. pic.twitter.com/lbhHsbpf7L — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 21, 2022

As mentioned, Nintendo is planning to roll out six waves in total as part of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass. While the first three are going to hit before the end of the year, the final three are then expected to slowly launch throughout 2023.

Additionally, if you didn't happen to already know, the Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available at no extra cost to those who are subscribed to the Expansion Pack tier of Nintendo Switch Online. This version of the service also contains DLC from Splatoon 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and a catalog of games from Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis. Conversely, the Booster Course Pass can also be bought outright for $24.99.

If you'd like to see the full list of new courses coming in Wave 3 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's DLC, you can find them all attached below.