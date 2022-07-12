New Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Likely Being Revealed Soon

It looks like the next wave of DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch should be revealed and released relatively soon. Nintendo surprised fans earlier this year when it announced that it would be bringing a number of new courses to the latest Mario Kart game over the course of 2022 and 2023. And while only one of these DLC packs has released just yet, it looks like the next wave should be unveiled in the near future.

As spotted by @PushDustin on Twitter, Japanese 7-11 stores may have just started to tease the next Booster Course DLC pack for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. In a poster found in one storefront, an outline of the six DLC waves that MK8D will be receiving was outlined. And while this poster didn't happen to mention when the next DLC will be arriving, it did contain a note at the top informing 7-11 employees not to display the ad before July 17th. With this in mind, it seems like Nintendo could be planning an announcement related to the DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe around this time.

7-11 is advertising the course pack (note that it says you double the number of courses in Japanese, nothing about wave 2). I think we should see a reveal sooner than later. pic.twitter.com/qpRtTBiUdp — PushDustIn (@PushDustIn) July 9, 2022

In a general sense, it would seem about time for us to learn what's next for the Booster Course add-on in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The first wave of new tracks for the game arrived earlier this year in March. Since that time, Nintendo hasn't said anything further about when the next set of DLC would be coming, but given that all six track bundles will be released before the end of 2023, it seems feasible that an announcement would transpire in the near future. Whenever we do learn more about this next wave of DLC for the game, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

[H/T VGC]