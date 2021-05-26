Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Receives First Update Since 2019, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe might be the best-selling game on Nintendo Switch, but it hasn't seen much in the way of updates. In fact, it's been more than two years since Nintendo updated the game, with version 1.7.1 released all the way back in January of 2019. As such, it should be a bit of a surprise that the company released version 1.7.2 of the game today! Sadly, fans that are hoping for more Mario Kart goodness on Switch shouldn't get too excited; the game's latest version simply fixes a couple of issues in the game. Full patch notes from Nintendo can be found below:

Addressed an issue that caused tournament points to be reset.

Addressed an issue that caused match history with friends to be reset.

Mario Kart 8 first released on the Wii U back in 2014, where it quickly became one of the console's best games. Shortly after, Nintendo released DLC, adding extra tracks and racers from Nintendo franchises such as Zelda and Animal Crossing. All of that content was included in the Deluxe version on Nintendo Switch, which also brought in new racers, a Battle Mode, and more. Surprisingly, Nintendo hasn't added much since. An alternate costume for Link based on his appearance in Breath of the Wild was added, as well as Nintendo Labo support, but there haven't been any new tracks. For those that played the game on Wii U, it's been a pretty long wait!

Thankfully, it seems there might be a Power Star at the end of the tunnel. There have been rumors that a ninth entry in the Mario Kart series might be revealed at E3. Given how massively popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been on Switch, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a new entry finally revealed. For fans hungry for more tracks and racers, that would certainly be exciting news! Nothing has been confirmed at this time, but with E3 set to begin on June 12th, Nintendo fans should have a definitive answer sooner, rather than later.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

