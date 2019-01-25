Gaming

‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ Got Played On Stadium’s Video Screen, and Fans Ran Wild With Comments

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has become one of the most successful games on Nintendo Switch, selling over five million copies since its jump from the Wii U and addicting millions of players. But who knew that the home of the Kansas City-based sports teams would also be such die-hard fans?

Tom Martin, who serves as sports interpreter and host of Chiefs Rewind over at KCTV5, took to Twitter after he caught an interesting sight during a recent helicopter ride. It appears someone was playing the hit Nintendo Switch game on the video screen at Kauffman Stadium, right when they were finishing up a race. You can see a quick snippet of the video below:

Martin had some fun with the post, with a spirited follow-up:

And then there were these other responses from fans:

Everyone can relax, though. It’s not as severe as you might think, as Royals Charities responded that it was part of a charity event. So noooooo, no one got fired. But they probably got hit with a spiked turtle shell.

And there were a couple of golden responses to that particular tweet as well:

All the same, it looks like people were having all sorts of fun with Mario Kart. But, um, hey, guys, next time invite us, yeah?

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available now for Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital form via the eShop.

(UPDATE: We’ve corrected the story to reflect Kauffman Stadium instead of Arrowhead, as the tweet has apparently been corrected. Also, they’re pretty close to one another…competitive race?)

