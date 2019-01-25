‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ Got Played On Stadium’s Video Screen, and Fans Ran Wild With Comments

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has become one of the most successful games on Nintendo Switch, selling over five million copies since its jump from the Wii U and addicting millions of players. But who knew that the home of the Kansas City-based sports teams would also be such die-hard fans?

Tom Martin, who serves as sports interpreter and host of Chiefs Rewind over at KCTV5, took to Twitter after he caught an interesting sight during a recent helicopter ride. It appears someone was playing the hit Nintendo Switch game on the video screen at Kauffman Stadium, right when they were finishing up a race. You can see a quick snippet of the video below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

we sent our helicopter out to get aerials of Arrowhead Stadium and on its way there it noticed a game of Mario Kart had broken out on the Crown Vision board at Kauffman Stadium?? 😂 pic.twitter.com/rOy0icieVi — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) January 8, 2019

Martin had some fun with the post, with a spirited follow-up:

by the way, totally understand why the Royals wanted to add speed now — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) January 8, 2019

And then there were these other responses from fans:

You just got some poor security guard fired. — Great Googly Moogly (@Mutiny32) January 9, 2019

Now play Madden at Arrowhead — Kaegan Cowan (@CowanKaegan) January 8, 2019

Damn, the new Nintendo Switch really is versatile — Kyle (Steely Dan Stan Man) (@Alcapownage) January 8, 2019

I’d like to propose a deal between @RockstarGames and the @Royals. — Mokie (@Mokie13) January 8, 2019

Way to go, now someone is gonna get fired lol — Mikey (@ThaHodge88) January 8, 2019

*mashes the hell out of the like button* — Alex Winter (@WinterIsHot) January 9, 2019

Probably Bubba Starling doing everything but training — Jake (@jakelance62) January 9, 2019

Who actually races with Mario tho pic.twitter.com/pwIbxTU9ZA — Derek Reed (@DerekReedWest) January 9, 2019

Everyone can relax, though. It’s not as severe as you might think, as Royals Charities responded that it was part of a charity event. So noooooo, no one got fired. But they probably got hit with a spiked turtle shell.

This is a part of a @Royals Associates fundraiser with us to kick off the year! You may even see a video game party on CrownVision as an auction item in 2019 👀 — Royals Charities (@royalscharities) January 9, 2019

And there were a couple of golden responses to that particular tweet as well:

All the same, it looks like people were having all sorts of fun with Mario Kart. But, um, hey, guys, next time invite us, yeah?

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available now for Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital form via the eShop.

(UPDATE: We’ve corrected the story to reflect Kauffman Stadium instead of Arrowhead, as the tweet has apparently been corrected. Also, they’re pretty close to one another…competitive race?)