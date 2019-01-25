‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ Got Played On Stadium’s Video Screen, and Fans Ran Wild With Comments

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has become one of the most successful games on Nintendo Switch, selling over five million copies since its jump from the Wii U and addicting millions of players. But who knew that the home of the Kansas City-based sports teams would also be such die-hard fans?
Tom Martin, who serves as sports interpreter and host of Chiefs Rewind over at KCTV5, took to Twitter after he caught an interesting sight during a recent helicopter ride. It appears someone was playing the hit Nintendo Switch game on the video screen at Kauffman Stadium, right when they were finishing up a race. You can see a quick snippet of the video below:
we sent our helicopter out to get aerials of Arrowhead Stadium and on its way there it noticed a game of Mario Kart had broken out on the Crown Vision board at Kauffman Stadium?? 😂 pic.twitter.com/rOy0icieVi— Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) January 8, 2019
Martin had some fun with the post, with a spirited follow-up:
by the way, totally understand why the Royals wanted to add speed now— Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) January 8, 2019
And then there were these other responses from fans:
You just got some poor security guard fired.— Great Googly Moogly (@Mutiny32) January 9, 2019
Me rn pic.twitter.com/5tBTapAKAT— Magolor (@MagolorMudkip) January 8, 2019
Now play Madden at Arrowhead— Kaegan Cowan (@CowanKaegan) January 8, 2019
Damn, the new Nintendo Switch really is versatile— Kyle (Steely Dan Stan Man) (@Alcapownage) January 8, 2019
I’d like to propose a deal between @RockstarGames and the @Royals.— Mokie (@Mokie13) January 8, 2019
January 8, 2019
Way to go, now someone is gonna get fired lol— Mikey (@ThaHodge88) January 8, 2019
*mashes the hell out of the like button*— Alex Winter (@WinterIsHot) January 9, 2019
Probably Bubba Starling doing everything but training— Jake (@jakelance62) January 9, 2019
Who actually races with Mario tho pic.twitter.com/pwIbxTU9ZA— Derek Reed (@DerekReedWest) January 9, 2019
Everyone can relax, though. It’s not as severe as you might think, as Royals Charities responded that it was part of a charity event. So noooooo, no one got fired. But they probably got hit with a spiked turtle shell.
This is a part of a @Royals Associates fundraiser with us to kick off the year! You may even see a video game party on CrownVision as an auction item in 2019 👀— Royals Charities (@royalscharities) January 9, 2019
And there were a couple of golden responses to that particular tweet as well:
January 9, 2019
January 9, 2019
All the same, it looks like people were having all sorts of fun with Mario Kart. But, um, hey, guys, next time invite us, yeah?
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available now for Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital form via the eShop.
(UPDATE: We’ve corrected the story to reflect Kauffman Stadium instead of Arrowhead, as the tweet has apparently been corrected. Also, they’re pretty close to one another…competitive race?)