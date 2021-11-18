Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Gets Surprise Nintendo Switch Content Update

More than a year after its release, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit has received a surprise content update on Nintendo Switch! For the first time, the game includes competitive multiplayer on one system, utilizing two physical Karts. This mode works when the system is docked, allowing players to use one Joy-Con to control one Kart. Today’s update also includes a four-player mode called Relay Race. The mode allows two players to control one Kart, flipping between avatars. Peach and Toad have been added to the game as a result, and the general concept seems somewhat similar to Mario Kart: Double Dash!! which released in 2003 on Nintendo GameCube.

A trailer for the content update can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

In addition to these new Multiplayer options, Mario Kart Live has also received a new Luigi Cup. The Cup features three new tracks: Windmill Meadows, Music Broadway, and King Boo’s Courtyard. Placing third in the Cup unlocks content based on the Luigi’s Mansion games: the Poltergust G-00 Kart and Spooky Horn. Online, some fans seem a bit disappointed that this isn’t an update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but for those with Mario Kart Live, this should be very good news. In fact, it might even convince some players to give the game a chance!

For those unfamiliar with the racer, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a really unique take on the series. The game is accompanied by a physical Kart featuring Mario or Luigi, which can be controlled on the Switch console. Players set up gates around the house, and then race against in-game opponents, or against opposing players. I had the opportunity to review the game last year, and found it to be a really enjoyable experience, provided players have the space required to make it work. The new update seems like an awesome way for more players to get in on the fun, and the addition of two extra players could really make things chaotic!

Are you excited for the new Luigi Cup in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit? Were you surprised to see new content added to the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!