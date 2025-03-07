Mario Kart Fans Divided About Controversial Map Being in New Game

Mario Kart fans looking forward to the new Mario Kart Nintendo Switch 2 game are divided about a controversial map from the series past being in the new release. The Mario Kart map in question debuted back in Mario Kart: Double Dash, which itself debuted back in 2003 as a GameCube exclusive. Double Dash is widely considered one of the best Mario Kart games, however, it has one map that has divided fans ever since its introduction.

Since debuting in Mario Kart: Double Dash, the map has appeared in 2005’s Mario Kart DS, 2022’s Mario Kart Tour, and 2017’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It was technically added to Mario Kart 8 before Mario Kart 8 Deluxe via DLC Pack 2 in 2015, but it was not available at launch.

For those that have not connected the dots, the mystery map is GCN Baby Park, one of the most chaotic maps in Mario Kart largely because of its micro size. With laps only taking roughly 10 seconds, it is the shortest map in Mario Kart history.

There is no word that it will be in Mario Kart on Nintendo Switch 2. In fact, it is unclear if the next Mario Kart game is going to bring back previous maps from previous games or start anew with brand new maps. There has been some speculation that it is a reboot so it’s possible it will ditch all previous maps in favor of new ones. If it is added though, it looks poised to divide fans.

To this end, several of the top posts on the Mario Kart Reddit page this week are posts about the map being in the new game, with some for it and some vehemently against it.

As some fans have pointed out, with the apparent increase in the number of racers — from 12 to 24 — it is hard to imagine Baby Park returning without some substantial changes that would render it a completely different track and beg the question why bring it back in the first place.

“As a track, it’s not great. It does, however, lead to some incredibly entertaining races due to the sheer chaos,” reads a popular comment on the post above. “Some of y’all didn’t play Double Dash and it shows,” adds a second comment.

