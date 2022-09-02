Mario Kart Tour Update to Remove Controversial Feature

Mario Kart Tour has announced that it will remove the free-to-play video game's controversial gacha system in an upcoming update later this month. Previously, players could use in-game currency called rubies that could be purchased for actual money as well as earned through play to "fire" pipes that would basically pull a random goodie. That is going away at some point this month with a new shop that players can pick and choose to spend rubies on items within instead.

"Battle mode will be added, along with a Spotlight Shop, where you can exchange rubies for drivers, karts, and gliders! Also, pipes you can fire by using rubies will be removed," the official Twitter account for the popular free-to-play mobile video game shared in the early hours of the morning today. You can check it out for yourself embedded below:

Here's a peek at #MarioKartTour's update coming late September! Battle mode will be added, along with a Spotlight Shop, where you can exchange rubies for drivers, karts, and gliders! Also, pipes you can fire by using rubies will be removed. See the notification for details. pic.twitter.com/brsI1tH8YD — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) September 2, 2022

As noted above, the new Mario Kart Tour update is set to be released later this month. It will include a new battle mode as well as a Spotlight Shop for players to exchange rubies for drivers, karts, and gliders as opposed to the previous gacha system of using rubies on pipes that would randomly deliver in-game goodies. A definitive release date for that update has not been announced. Broadly speaking, Mario Kart Tour is currently available, free to play, for iOS and Android devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular mobile game from Nintendo right here.

What do you think about what's been revealed for the upcoming Mario Kart Tour update later this month? Are you interested to see how the mobile video game's new Spotlight Shop will work in practice? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!