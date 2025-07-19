Mario Kart World DLC Leak Features Donkey Kong Bananza Characters

Mario Kart World DLC has potentially leaked, revealing a pair of Donkey Kong Bananza characters coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 game. The new Donkey Kong game from the Super Mario Odyssey team is available on Nintendo Switch 2 this week, and based on its 90 on Metacritic, it is safe to declare the new Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive as one of the best games of 2025. To this end, it is the Nintendo Switch 2’s big exclusive alongside Mario Kart World and until Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. How much Nintendo will support it with post-launch updates and DLC remains to be seen, but it looks like it may use Mario Kart World to promote the Donkey Kong game. Light spoilers for Donkey Kong Bananza are ahead.

Over on Reddit, one Nintendo Switch 2 user points out that there is something interesting in the credits of Donkey Kong Bananza. More specifically, the Reddit user points out that the actors of Void Kong and King K. Rool are also in the credits of Mario Kart World.

Now it is possible this is nothing because it is possible these voice actors voice characters in Mario Kart World, but if they do it has never been disclosed who they voice. They don’t seemingly voice any prominent character, so if there is crossover it is with minor characters. It is also possible they are in the credits because they did work on content that has been scheduled for DLC.

Right now, we don’t know what should and shouldn’t be made of this, but some Nintendo Switch 2 users and Mario Kart fans have taken this to mean that King K. Rool and Void Kong are being planned as Mario Kart World DLC characters, which is certainly a possibility.

via reddit user prpro-03

“I hope this is the case,” writes one Reddit user of the potential leak. “I hope that Mario Kart World can be another bridge between the Mario and Donkey Kong franchises, just like Mario Super Sluggers.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this potential leak and the speculation that surrounds it. Typically, it does not comment on speculation so we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

