Mario Kart World Fans Discover Major Hidden Feature

Mario Kart World and the Nintendo Switch 2 have been out for a little over a week, giving Nintendo fans ample opportunity to learn all the things about each that Nintendo failed to promote or reveal. For example, there is a major hidden feature in Mario Kart World that Nintendo not failed to mention, but that, as the use of “hidden” suggests, it tucks away for most players never to see. That said, for those who had Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch, this hidden feature isn’t that surprising because it was also a hidden feature on MK8 Deluxe.

As a new post on the Nintendo Switch Reddit page notes, Mario Kart World has a hidden LAN play option that can only be accessed by highlighting wireless play and then holding both L and R at the same time while clicking the left stick. This turns on LAN play.

This is just like how it was implemented in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. With Mario Kart World though you can connect up to 24 different Nintendo Switch 2s, which is a big upgrade on the 8 available via wireless play. Meanwhile, using handheld mode WLAN with 24 people is possible if you take your phone and turn into a portable hotspot, which in turn lets all those interested connected via the hotspot.

Reddit via User howwy23

As for why this is hidden, we don’t know. It probably is because it is a relevant feature for the vast majority of users. Meanwhile, for what it is worth, Nintendo has done this not just with previous Mario Kart games, but some of it others games as well. So it is not that unusual, for it at least.

Mario Kart World is available — for $80 — via the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Nintendo Switch 2 only.