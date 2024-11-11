Mario & Luigi: Brothership Already on Sale After a Few Days

Mario & Luigi: Brothership has only been out on Nintendo Switch consoles since November 7, yet it is already on sale just three days after this. However, the discount does not come via the Nintendo eShop, which is currently charging the full $59.99 asking price for the new Nintendo Switch exclusive game. Rather, the deal comes the way of Woot.

Not only is the game its full $59.99 asking price on the Nintendo eShop, but Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and every other retailer that is not Woot. Right now, Woot has the Nintendo Switch exclusive game on sale, and it is the only retailer with it discounted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the next 22 days, or until supply runs dry, Nintendo Switch users can grab Mario & Luigi: Brothership for just $49.99 on Woot. This deal is the first deal for the game, and consequently the lowest price it has ever been, and will likely be until Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Those with an Amazon Prime subscription can also nab free shipping on their order as Woot ships via Amazon. Those who order a copy today can expect it to arrive sometime between November 19 and November 21.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership, for those that don’t know, is the sixth mainline installment in the Mario & Luigi series, which debuted back in 2003 via Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, a GameBoy Advance exclusive. This was followed by 2005’s Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time for the Nintendo DS, 2009’s Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story for the DS, 2013’s Mario & Luigi: Dream Team for Nintendo 3DS, and 2015’s Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam for 3DS.

Upon release, Mario & Luigi: Brothership — developed by Acquire — released to a 79 on Metacritic. With this score it is the 39th highest-rated Nintendo Switch release of 2024.

“When AlphaDream closed its doors in October 2019, many fans thought that was the end of the Mario & Luigi RPG series,” reads the opening of our review of the new Nintendo Switch release. “However, that’s clearly not the case, as Mario & Luigi: Brothership marks a brand-new entry on Nintendo Switch, with some of the past developers returning to craft this new adventure. Brothership manages to deliver some of the most enjoyable trademarks of past games, including slapstick humor and rhythm based combat. The result is a largely enjoyable RPG that doesn’t change the formula too much, which should be welcome news to those that have missed the series.