All Mario & Luigi: Brothership Preorder Bonuses (and Where to Get Them)

Like pretty much every other first-party Nintendo release, Mario & Luigi: Brothership for the Nintendo Switch will come with a couple of different preorder bonuses when it launches. Those of course differ depending on where you’re buying it from, but it seems that at least Target, Best Buy, and GameStop will all have incentives unique from one another. Nintendo knows that its buyers are big on these preorder bonuses, too, so ahead of Mario & Luigi: Brothership‘s November 7th release date, Nintendo has already shown off these physical collectibles.

Unfortunately for many Mario & Luigi: Brothership buyers, one of the best preorder bonuses of all isn’t going to be available to everyone. While the “best” one is of course totally subjective, a French retailer has a preorder bonus up for grabs that’s a whole Steelbook featuring both Mario and Luigi on either side. Tough news for anyone who’s not picking up a copy of the Nintendo Switch game from Micromania, but for everyone else, here’s what you can get by preordering the game:

Best Buy

Like the other preorder bonuses for Mario & Luigi: Brothership, the one for Best Buy is a pretty familiar collectible as far as these things go. Best Buy is offering a shareable pin set featuring — you guessed it — Mario and Luigi so that you can keep one and pass one off to a buddy, or just keep both for yourself.

Best Buy’s deal is live as of now and will be available through the time that the Nintendo Switch game launches. It’s only available online, however, so don’t expect to be getting any of these pin sets in physical Best Buy stores.

GameStop

GameStop’s preorder bonus for Mario & Luigi: Brothership continues the trend of keeping half for yourself, if you’re inclined. In a nearly identical style as the Best Buy one, GameStop’s is an acrylic keychain set instead of a pair of pins.

You can see GameStop’s preorder bonus above, but the listing for the game dos not include anything about the preorder incentive at this time. Presumably, this’ll work like pretty much every other GameStop where you pick up the physical collectible in-store when the game releases, or you’ll get it shipped to you with the game.

Target

Last but not least is Target’s Mario & Luigi: Brothership bonus. It’s not the least by any means since it’s at least different from the other two, but it’s also one that’s a bit iffy in terms of whether or not you’ll actually be able to get one.

Target is giving away a magnetic photo frame set featuring both Mario and Luigi, but you can only get this one in stores on November 7th when the game releases. Target is big on doing that for other games as well, so this is par for the course, but people have shared anecdotes before that showed actually getting the bonus was a tossup since you have to hope the store you visit has the collectibles at all.