New Mario Party Superstars Trailer Reveals Three Classic N64 Boards

During today’s Nintendo Direct, an all-new trailer was revealed for Mario Party Superstars, pulling back the curtain on more of the boards that will be included when the game releases next month. The title features boards from the Nintendo 64 era, and two had previously been revealed: Peach’s Birthday Cake, and Space Land. Today, Nintendo revealed three more that will appear in the game: Woody Woods, Yoshi’s Tropical Island, and Horror Land. Yoshi’s Tropical Island debuted in the original Mario Party, Horror Land in Mario Party 2, and Woody Woods in Mario Party 3.

The new trailer from Nintendo can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The three boards should add some nice diversity to the game! Horror Land has both day and night modes, and at nighttime, King Boo can steal Stars from players, potentially changing the direction of the results! In Woody Woods, Monty Moles literally change the direction, forcing players to go a different way. Finally, players can get Stars from Toadette on Yoshi’s Tropical Island, but a nasty Cheep Chomp will sometimes swap her out for Bowser. Mario Party first debuted in the Nintendo 64 era, and the first threegames hold a special place in the hearts of many Nintendo fans, as aresult. While the boards all come from the Nintendo 64 era, some of the minigames also appeared on GameCube. A list of those revealed so far can be found right here.

In addition to the new boards, Nintendo also announced a new mode that will be included: Mt. Minigames. The mode is perfect for anyone that would prefer to stick to minigames, as opposed to playing the main mode. There will be seven courses in total, with each focusing exclusively on minigames. Nintendo revealed two of these today: Survival and Tag Match. Like the main mode, all of the courses will be playable online.

Mario Party Superstars will release October 29th, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

