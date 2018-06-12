Mario + Rabbids: Donkey Kong Adventures Gets Release Date

It was announced at last year’s Ubisoft E3 event, but we haven’t heard word on when we can expect the next go-around of adventures for Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. During today‘s press conference though, we finally got word.

The new add-on, which is titled Donkey Kong Adventures and features the big ape debuting in the tactics game for the first time, has an official release date. You’ll be able to add it to Kingdom Battle starting June 26. You can also see DK in action in the trailer below, seeing what he brings to the table.

In it, you can see how he’s going to be involved with the story, and how the Rabbids interact with him. In fact, at one point, they replicate his classic arcade game, complete with barrels and old-school ramps.

He makes quite the addition to the game, with his brawn and strength. Not to mention a whole lot of bananas. Here are some details straight from the official product page:

“Donkey Kong swings into Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle this June in an all-new adventure. Nintendo’s best dressed Ape will contend with an unexpected visit from an angry Rabbid Kong and his sinister cohorts, but fortunately, he’ll have the help of Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Cranky – a hybrid of a Rabbid and the eldest “get off my lawn” member of the Kong crew.”

And then there’s “Donkey Kong’s list of skills,” which include “his ability to pick stuff up and throw it at an enemy to cause damage. Donkey Kong can throw just about anything on the map, starting with cover positions; uproot a half- or full-cover and not only do you deny your enemies shelter, you lob the shelter on to their heads to damage them. Pack an extra punch by grabbing spring or fire covers and then throw them at enemies to trigger their super effect (bounce or burn) and deal extra damage. What about enemies? You bet! DK can pick them up and throw them at each other, or even hurl them off the map to do extra out of bounds damage. He can pick up allies too; increase Rabbid Peach’s range of motion by hoisting her up and heaving her across the map, or throw her sentry when it’s out and about (Tip: Slab-wielding Bashers won’t track towards DK if he throws a sentry at one of them and it explodes). Even Rabbid Cranky gets in on the action, and with his ability to shoot in mid-air, throwing that old geezer around can be quite an effective combo.”

There’s no word on pricing yet, but we should know more very soon. This Donkey Kong expansion is certainly worth going, ahem, ape over.

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is available now for Nintendo Switch.