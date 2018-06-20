Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Donkey Kong DLC Discussed, Including Length

By this time next week, we’ll be jumping back into Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch as Ubisoft will be releasing the long-awaited Donkey Kong Adventure DLC for the game. This promises to be a quality addition to the strategy/adventure hit. And there could be more where that came from.

While speaking with Eurogamer, Kingdom Battle‘s creative director Davide Soliani talked about the DLC and explained how its length actually extends the game quite further than players may expect.

“We reprioritised ourselves,” he explained. “It was going to be a small experience, two to three hours, one world. But in the end, it is almost half of the main game. In the main game you have 27 minutes of cinematics. DK has 20. In the main game you have four worlds, this is one but it is as big as two. It’s 10 hours of gameplay. We’ve put everything in – all our passion.”

But the real important thing that came up during the interview is that more adventures may be planned for Kingdom Battle. That’s not to say that Soliani announced anything officially but he did note that there was more stories that could be spun out from the game.

“We still have loads of ideas. We used one tenth of the ideas. But now the DLC is done… what I can say is we are working out, for the future… [pauses] who knows!… We need time to work on something which makes sense. We are taking that time to see how it goes. You need time to think what you can do to bring something new for players,” he said.

For now, the focus is on Donkey Kong and fans can enjoy everything that he and his fellow adventures have to offer. You can read more about the expansion here and check out the latest trailer which should get you in a swingin’ good mood for the add-on!

The Donkey Kong DLC will arrive on June 25 for season pass holders (it currently sells for $19.99) and one day later, June 26, for everyone else.

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is available for Nintendo Switch and is very much worth checking out!