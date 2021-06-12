New Mario + Rabbids Game Leaked by Nintendo

✖

A new Mario + Rabbids game has leaked ahead of its reveal, but this time, the leak didn’t come from an insider or a shifty forums post. Instead, this new mashup between Nintendo’s Mario and Ubisoft’s Rabbids was leaked by Nintendo itself through a listing that’s gone up too early on the Nintendo store. The new game is called “Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope,” and it’s scheduled to be out some time in 2022.

The listing can be seen here for anyone to look at since it hasn’t been taken down yet. With the news already out there and the listing still up, that probably means that it’ll just remain up anyway since there’s little point in taking it down by now. It appears the listing isn’t fully finished either since there’s no rating, no indication of how many players the game supports, and no precise release date. There’s also no way to pre-order the game right now nor is there a price, but you can add it to your wishlist to keep track of news on it.

(Photo: Nintendo)

“Team up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and their friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions,” Nintendo’s own description of its Mario + Rabbids game said. “Explore planets throughout the galaxy as you uncover mysterious secrets and compelling quests!”

A bulleted list of the most notable features in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope highlighted other parts of the game like building a team of three heroes from nine different options. We didn’t get the full list of those nine heroes, but the ones mentioned in the description above sound like they make up at least part of the ensemble.

Build your dream team with three heroes from an eclectic roster of nine.

Take down all new bosses, along with some familiar enemies throughout the galaxy.

Rescue the adorable Sparks throughout the galaxy, who provide distinct powers that will help you in battle.

Unleash your heroes' skills but be strategic as you dash your enemies, team jump on your allies, and hide behind covers.

As for when this game might be revealed, June 12th, today, seems to be a likely date for the announcement. Ubisoft is having its big event at 12 p.m. PT, and considering how Rabbids is an Ubisoft property, it’ll probably be revealed there. If not Saturday, Nintendo’s event on June 15th seems like the next best location for the reveal.