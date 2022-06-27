Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Release Date Leaked by Ubisoft

It looks as though Ubisoft has jumped the gun and has accidentally revealed the release date for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope ahead of an official announcement. At this point in time, all that Ubisoft has publicly committed to is releasing Sparks of Hope on Switch before 2022 comes to a close. Now, thanks to this new leak in question, we seem to have learned the exact date on which the game will arrive.

Found on Ubisoft's own storefront, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was listed to release on October 20, 2022. This date was found specifically on the listing for the game's "Gold Edition" which will be available to purchase for a higher retail cost. At the time of the publishing of this article, Ubisoft has since taken down this page to remove the mention of the launch date for Sparks of Hope. However, that hasn't prevented many people from screenshotting the date, as you can see in the tweet below.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope releasing October 20th according to Ubisoft Store https://t.co/HWryODJvE9 pic.twitter.com/nVKTSMAZTd — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 27, 2022

In addition to leaking this launch date, the Gold Edition of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope confirmed a couple of other details about the title. Specifically, Sparks of Hope will be getting post-launch DLC in the months following its release. This add-on content is said to contain "additional story content featuring new heroes, quests, and battles." Further details on this DLC are still unknown other than this brief description.

At this point, it seems like only a matter of time until Ubisoft and Nintendo formally announce the release date for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. Nintendo itself is actually holding a new Direct Mini tomorrow morning which could feature new information on the game. And if we don't hear anything at this time, other reports have suggested that more details on the title will come about on Wednesday, June 29th.

