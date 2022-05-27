Mario Strikers: Battle League Demo Announced

✖

Mario Strikers: Battle League is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on June 10th, but that won't be the first opportunity for interested folks to actually play it. Nintendo today announced a special "First Kick" demo event for the upcoming video game -- and it is, in part, available right now to anyone with Nintendo Switch Online.

More specifically, anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, including through a free trial, can access the tutorial for Mario Strikers: Battle League right now and figure out how to actually play in the training mode. From June 3rd through June 5th, there will be several periods where online team battles can be played using the new demo.

Hit the Strike field for online Quick Battles with the #MarioStrikers: Battle League First Kick demo!#NintendoSwitchOnline members can play through the tutorial today, then hit the field for online multiplayer when sessions begin 6/3-6/5. pic.twitter.com/p2Jfc2sg2i — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 27, 2022

"With online matches for the Mario Strikers: Battle League Football First Kick demo event, players can form a team with other players and challenge competitors online," the official announcement of the Mario Strikers: Battle League demo by Nintendo reads in part. "Each team will consist of players from two Nintendo Switch consoles and a maximum of two players per console. It's possible to team up with random players and invite friends to play together online. Experiment with all 10 characters in the game, test their unique abilities and assemble a team based on your preferred playing style."

Here's the list of times, straight from Nintendo, during which players can play online team battles:

Friday, June 3

8:00-9:00pm PT

Saturday, June 4

4:00-5:00am PT

12:00-1:00pm PT

8:00-9:00pm PT

Sunday, June 5

4:00-5:00am PT

12:00-1:00pm PT

As noted above, Mario Strikers: Battle League is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on June 10th. The video game is being developed by Next Level Games, which previously developed both Super Mario Strikers and Mario Strikers Charged. The most recent title from the developer was Luigi's Mansion 3 for the Nintendo Switch back in 2019. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Nintendo video game right here.

Are you excited to check out the new Mario Strikers: Battle League demo? What do you think about what we have heard of the upcoming soccer video game so far? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!