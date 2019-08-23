Mario Sunshine Nintendo Switch News Possibly Teased By Nintendo

The Internet thinks Nintendo is teasing a Super Mario Sunshine announcement. In other words, parts of the Internet think Nintendo is bringing the GameCube classic to Nintendo Switch. Why does the Internet think this? Because of a new tweet from the official Nintendo of America Twitter account. More specifically, Nintendo of America recently tweeted out a picture of Mario in a summer outfit, enjoying watermelon with no shoes on. You know, enjoying summer and a brief moment of respite until Bowser kidnaps his girl again. In this tweet, both the words “Mario” and “Sunshine” are mentioned, and that’s all it took for the Internet to think this is perhaps a cryptic tease. Or maybe it’s just Nintendo trolling. Or maybe it’s nothing at all. The latter is probably the most likely, but also the least fun.

For those that don’t know: Super Mario Sunshine is a 3D platformer that Nintendo dropped on the GameCube back in 2002. The second 3D platformer in the Super Mario series, it had a lot to live up (Super Mario 64), and thus was harshly judged by some. Despite this, it still achieved critically acclaim and is the third best-selling GameCube game of all time. Since 2002, the divide over the game has actually increased quite a bit though. For many, it’s a nostalgic classic, but for others, it’s a low point for the Super Mario series. That all said, it’s a 3D Mario game, so naturally there’s a lot of demand to see it return in some capacity.

Even Mario needs a little #Summer vacation! No matter where your summer odyssey took you, we hope it was filled with sunshine! pic.twitter.com/rq5DK4XCr9 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 22, 2019

I saw the words ‘Mario’ and ‘Sunshine’ where’s it at? pic.twitter.com/SEO9Mc0Sc2 — Twygz (@DeadMii) August 22, 2019

Sunshine 👀 — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) August 22, 2019

DID U SAY. SUNSHINE R U DOING THIS ON PURPOSE — sunsbookishgamesx💘 (@sunsbookgamesx) August 22, 2019

Odyssey & Sunshine……. Nintendo, are you trying to tell us something? — AmericanGamer2006 (@AmericanGamer20) August 22, 2019

Of course, there’s probably nothing too this. The Internet tends to look into things way to deeply, and this is probably just another example of that. But, there’s a chance there’s something to this, especially when you combine it with the strange fact fruit kept popping up at during Nintendo’s presentations at Gamescom.

after there are clues from Gamescom pic.twitter.com/tNDbzFSFmf — Gokuiio (@Gokuiio) August 22, 2019

While I think a Nintendo Switch port of Mario Sunshine is unlikely at this point, it’s possible we could get some type of Mario Odyssey expansion that takes place at Isle Defino.

Isle Delfino can be found on an official Mario Odyssey poster as well as the globe in-game Credit to @SwankyBoxYT pic.twitter.com/YWcN9qkGYS — Kong Quest (@QuestKong) August 22, 2019

Unfortunately, at this point, all we can do is speculate.