Mario Tennis Aces Getting Three New Characters This Fall

Mario Tennis Aces just released, but fans are already hungry to hear more about what is in store for the game’s future, especially what characters Nintendo plans on adding.

And today, it revealed just that: announcing that three more characters will be added to the roster this fall.

So, who made the cut? Well, none other than Birdo, Koopa Paratroopa, and the man, the myth, the tennis chimp champ, Diddy Kong.

In addition to no specifics on when the characters will be added, there is no specifics on what characters classes the three will be. However, that doesn’t mean we don’t have our hunches.

It’s safe to assume Diddy Kong will join Boo and others in the Tricky category. Meanwhile, Birdo will likely be added to the slew of defensive or power characters in the game. And lastly, Koopa Paratroopa surely will be a speedy.

These three characters will follow Koopa Troopa and Blooper who will hit the roster in July and August, respectively. As you may guess, while the demand for Koopa Troopa was high, the demand for Blooper wasn’t. And so when Nintendo revealed Blooper, many fans were upset because there was still no word of characters such as Birdo and Diddy Kong, who many thought should have been in the game in the first place.

Mario Tennis Aces is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you haven’t already, be sure to peep our glowing review of the game.

More on the game below:

Unleash an arsenal of shots and strategies in all-out tennis battles with friends, family, and fan-favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters. Whether you play locally,* online,** or using simple motion controls, intense rallies await! In Adventure mode, experience a new favor of tennis gameplay, with a variety of missions, boss battles and more.

Complete missions and boss battles in Adventure mode while mastering the controls. Test your hard-earned skills in singles or doubles with up to 4 players in local* or online** multiplayer, not to mention Tournament Mode, which lets you challenge the CPU. Store up energy and use it to pull off amazing feats: move so fast the world slows down around you or aim in first-person to send the ball crashing down! Your rivals may attempt to block you, but if they fail, their racket will take damage—and break after three hits. Fully charge your energy to launch the ball with enough force to KO your opponent!

Rally against other players in singles or doubles as one of 15+ Mushroom Kingdom characters