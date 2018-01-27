Mario-Themed Playground Built By Make-A-Wish Will Warm Your Heart

The Make-A-Wish foundation does just what the name suggests – they make dreams come true for children fighting life-threatening illnesses. Whether it’s meeting an admired celebrity, or experiencing something previously thought out of the realm of possibility – it’s never too late to dream big! Because of this, the Make-A-Wish division in Northeastern California and Northern Nevada decided to make one child’s dream come true with a full playground completely tricked out Super Mario style.

When 14 year old Jake Lebrene asked for a video game themed playground, that’s exactly what he got! Lebrene is bravely fighting the health struggles that comes with being born without a pulmonary valve in his heart, and one thing that he said helps him keep going is his love for video games – more specifically, his love for all things Mario. From there, the groundwork was laid and the Make-A-Wish foundation got to work making his dream a reality!

In the video above, you can see how it all came together with the Mario Kart feel and colourful setting. This is one of the many ways this foundation works to bring a little light back into these kids’ lives. You can learn more, and even contribute yourself, right here!

About Make-A-Wish:

We exist for one reason – to grant magical wishes to enrich the lives of children and young people fighting life-threatening conditions.

Whether it’s starring in their own films, walking with dinosaurs, going on an amazing holiday, meeting a celebrity hero, or having a life-changing bedroom makeover; our wishes are varied, personal and, most importantly, magical.

We go above and beyond to grant very special wishes to very special children; their dreams made a reality at a time when they need it most. Because a child’s life shouldn’t be about illness, hospitals and diagnosis – it should be about wonder, joy and hope.

We’ve seen the effects a wish can have on a seriously ill child: from creating incredible memories, building confidence and bringing happiness, to providing respite from the daily struggles that come with a life-threatening condition.

We know what wishes can give, and this is the driving force behind why we continue to do what we do. But we can’t make these life-changing experiences happen without the generosity of people like you.