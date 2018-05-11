Mark Hamill Puts His Name in the Hat for a Role in The Witcher Netflix Series

Now that the pilot episode script is completely drafted up and ready to go, it’s time to start getting serious about the upcoming Neflix series based off of the novels that inspired CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher. With the author of the books, Andrzej Sapkowski, on board as creative, and the show’s writer Lauren S. Hissrich doling out detailed descriptions of which characters will be featured, it’s only natural that casting picks have begun to gain traction. In a twist that I think everyone wants, Mark Hamill has officially put himself into the mix.

Hamill is a legend, lets get that out of the way right now. Most notable is his iconic role as Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker, but that is only one part of a very rewarding career. When the show’s writer detailed very descriptive character outlines, one fan couldn’t help but to point out that Hamill would be the perfect actor to fill Vesemir’s shoes. Despite not even knowing what The Witcher is, the prolific actor couldn’t help but to agree based off of the description!

Here’s what went down:

VESEMIR IS:

Fatherly.

Wise.

Sprightly (despite the fact that he’s…)

Ancient.

Historian-and-keeper-of-secrets-and-tales-and-trials-of-the-disappearing-caste-of-witchers-who-must-face-the-fact-that-the-world-is-changing-outside-Kaer-Morhen’s-walls-and-how-will-they-change-too? — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) March 6, 2018

To which the following (epic) encounter occured:

I have no idea what this is or what it’s about but agree it could/should be played by me. 👍 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 6, 2018

The official Witcher Twitter account couldn’t help but to chime in with a hilarious photoshopped rendition:

And now we’re sold.

Yes. Yes. Yes, a million times YES! @HamillHimself would be amazing as Vesemir! — Kara Zor El (@SKerriganJailed) March 6, 2018

Looks like all parties are interested – MAKE IT SO!

Hissrich has been incredibly transparent throughout the whole process. She’s very quick to address concerns, very honest with where she is at progression-wise. It’s fantastic to see! She’s definitely no stranger to working within the realm of Netflix with her previous talents put forth for both Daredevil and The Defenders.

There is no set air date at this time, nor do we have a casting list, but it looks like everything is well on the way and we can’t wait to learn more!