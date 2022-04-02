Two New Marvel Games Announced

WizKids has announced plans to publish two new Marvel-themed board games later this year. Last month, the trade organization GAMA held its annual GAMA Expo, which featured game publishers previewing various new games for retailers and game professionals. At this year’s show, WizKids previewed two new Marvel-themed games: Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes – Enter the Danger Room, and Marvel: Age of Heroes, both of which feature the X-Men.

Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes – Enter the Danger Room is a re-skinned version of Rock, Paper, Dragons, in which players control one of eight mutants in an attempt to conquer the Danger Room. Each player has their own set of hand gestures that they use to try to one-up their opponents. Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes – Enter the Danger Room will be released in June 2022 and will have a retail price of $29.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel: Age of Heroes is a new game designed by Rodney Thompson, the designer of the D&D board game Lords of Waterdeep. While WizKids showed off the box art at GAMA Expo (which shows off several X-Men in their Age of X attire and describes the game as a “tense strategy game”), no other information about Marvel: Age of Heroes was revealed besides its $70 retail price and an estimated release date of October 2022.

WizKids has published several Marvel-themed tabletop games over the past few years, including Marvel versions of the popular HeroClix and DiceMasters line. WizKids also recently announced a new Marvel ReMix board game, which will use the core mechanics of their Fantasy Realms series of games. Several other popular Marvel tabletop games are also available, including the miniatures skirmish game Marvel: Crisis Protocol and the living card game Marvel Champions, which releases new games on a near-monthly basis.