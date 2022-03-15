New Marvel Card Game Announced

WizKids is releasing a standalone card game featuring the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe. Marvel: Remix is a new card game by Bruce Glassco in which players try to build combos to score victory points. Each round, players have a hand of seven cards featuring characters, locations, and items from the Marvel Universe. They must use those cards to score victory points, with some cards only scoring points under certain conditions. Some cards, like Villain cards, are particularly dangerous as they have negative point values unless players can successfully pull off combos featuring specific tags and symbols. The game is a Marvel-themed take on Fantasy Realms, a quick-paced card game also designed by Glassco and published by WizKids.

WizKids has a very robust Marvel line built mostly around two key games – the popular HeroClix line and Marvel: Dice Masters. Both of those games are supported with new expansions based off of a mix of classic and recent storylines. This would be the first standalone card game released by WizKids using their Marvel license, and is likely aimed at a wider audience. Notably, Fantasy Realms has had multiple expansions, so it’s certainly possible that we’ll see more Marvel Remix games in the future.

Other Marvel card games include the long-running Legendary game by Upper Deck and Marvel Champions: The Card Game by Fantasy Flight Games. The former game is a deck-builder in which players slowly build up their deck while trying to defeat villains and building towards an end conflict with a supervillain, while the latter game is a living card game in which players complete either standalone or campaign scenarios using a deck built around a singular hero and their allies. Both games support both single player and multiplayer play. There are a variety of other Marvel-themed board games ranging from standalone games like X-Men: Mutant Insurrection to the miniatures skirmish game Marvel: Crisis Protocol.

Marvel: Remix will be released in July and supports 2-6 players. The new card game will have a retail price of $19.99.