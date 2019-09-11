Marvel Announces Marvel’s Avengers Prequel Comic

Today, Marvel announced a new comic and the first prequel to the upcoming game from Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics, Marvel’s Avengers, which is poised to hit PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia next year. Details on the comic aren’t overflowing at the moment, but we know it’s called Marvel’s Avengers: Iron Man #1. Further, we know Jim Zub is penning it while art is being handled by Paco Diaz. According to Marvel, the road to Marvel’s Avengers begins with this comic.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how many prequel comics will be released, but we know this one will arrive in December. So, even if one is released per month up until release, that’d mean we’d get six comics. That said, when in December this one will arrive, isn’t divulged.

“Avengers Assemble! The road to Marvel’s Avengers begins here, with an all-new story leading directly into the events of the highly anticipated video game,” writes Marvel of the announcement. “Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, and Hulk are the mighty Avengers, but as the Lethal Legion strikes, it’s going to take more than their usual teamwork to save the day! When Tony Stark discovers his enemies have co-opted Stark technology for nefarious purposes, it’s up to him to stop the leak. But can his teammates be trusted, or is something more sinister at play?”

As you can see in the pitch, the baddies for the prequel series will be the Lethal Legion, who, as of right now, haven’t been mentioned for the game. That said, given the events of the comic series lead right into the game series means the Lethal Legion could be represented in some fashion.

“Featuring the debut of the game’s Avengers, as well as never before seen takes on some classic villains, you won’t want to miss this landmark moment in comics history,” adds Marvel.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on May 15, 2020. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here.