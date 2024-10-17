Marvel’s Blade Rumor Claims the Game Will Borrow a Feature from Infamous

It’s been close to a year since Marvel’s Blade was announced at The Game Awards 2023, and details about the Xbox exclusive have been pretty much nonexistent in the months since. The only thing we know for certain about the game right now is that it’s being developed by Arkane Lyon, the studio responsible for Deathloop. However, a juicy new detail might have been revealed about the game thanks to sources for Double-Barrel Gaming. According to the YouTube channel, the developers are considering a morality system similar to the one seen in PlayStation’s Infamous series.

In the Infamous games, protagonists Cole MacGrath and Delsin Rowe were superheroes controlled by the player. The games allowed players to make decisions that had an impact on their standing with the public, and choosing the Good or Evil option would determine how bystanders would react towards them. More importantly, it also had an impact on the abilities learned by Cole and Delsin. In theory, if Arkham Lyon is trying to replicate that concept, it would mean that Blade might unlock darker ways of killing his enemies if players choose the darker path, or ways of sparing them, if the situation calls for it.

It’s important to note that this is all just a rumor at this time, and we don’t know if this feature will actually end up implemented in the game. However, it could be an interesting way to separate Marvel’s Blade from other superhero games on the market. While Blade has fought alongside some of the biggest heroes of the Marvel Universe, the character’s methods have always been darker when compared to Spider-Man or Iron Man; in that regard, it would make a lot of sense. However, implementing a morality system in a game where vampires are the central antagonist might be tough to pull off. After all, how do you spare a creature that has to feed off humans in order to survive?

Unfortunately, we have no idea when more information will be revealed about Marvel’s Blade. The lack of news about the game over the last year suggests we might not see it until late 2025 at the earliest, if not later. Hopefully Xbox and Arkane Lyon will have something exciting to show us sometime in the near future!

