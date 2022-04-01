Marvel Champions Adds Spider-Ham as Actual Playable Hero

Marvel Champions: The Card Game made a surprise announcement today – they’re adding Spider-Ham as a playable hero to the living card game. While today is April Fools’ Day, the announcement that Fantasy Flight Games is making a Spider-Ham Hero Deck for their Marvel Champions card game is no joke. The anthropomorphic pig variant of Spider-Man will receive his own hero deck later this year, complete with unique mechanics that take advantage of Spider-Ham’s….more unique attributes. Spider-Ham has the ability to generate Toon Counters, a unique resource that can either be spent as a wild card resource to play other cards or used to fuel Spider-Ham’s hero cards. The Hogwashed card allows players to spend a Toon Counter to either deal 5 damage to a minion or remove 5 threat from a side scheme. Spider-Ham can also equip a Large Wooden Hammer that can be further upgraded when a Toon Counter is spent. Several other Web Warriors from other alternate universes also make their debut as Justice cards in the pack.

While Spider-Ham’s abilities are mostly played for laughs, the modular encounter included in the Spider-Ham Hero Pack is far from a joke. The pack comes with a modular encounter that adds Morlun and the Inheritors to the game. The Inheritors become more powerful as additional Inheritors come into play, so taking down the family quickly is a priority if you add the encounter to an encounter deck for a greater challenge.

For those skeptical about the inclusion of Spider-Ham into Marvel Champions: The Card Game, a retailer leak confirmed that Spider-Ham and several other “Web Warriors” would be added into the game over the summer. Once the Web Warriors cycle ends, Marvel Champions could gear up for an X-Men cycle, which would finally add the popular Marvel mutants to the living card game.

The Spider-Ham Hero Deck will be released for Marvel Champions: The Card Game in July.