Marvel Cosmic Invasion Announced

Step aside, Marvel Rivals, a new video game in the Marvel Universe has just been announced. This holiday season, gamers will be able to experience Marvel Cosmic Invasion, a new beat ’em up style video game featuring a stellar cast of Marvel characters. The trailer debuted during today’s Nintendo Direct, revealing a first look at the 2D arcade-style gameplay and a few of the characters we’ll see when the game arrives. The exact release date is not yet confirmed, but it is expected sometime during the 2025 holiday season.

Marvel Cosmic Adventure is developed by Tribute Games, best known for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, in collaboration with Dometu and Marvel Games. In addition to the Nintendo Switch, Marvel Cosmic Invasion will be available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. That means that Marvel fans of all platform preferences will be able to enjoy the retro-style superhero combat when the game launches later this year. To get a sense of just how great this looks for fans of arcade games, check out the announcement trailer below:

As you can see, the game brings back 90s style 2D arcade-style animation, bringing to mind that arcade beat ’em up experience. Marvel Cosmic Invasion is a combat-focused game where players will battle across various areas from New York City to the Negative Zone to fend off an all-out attack from Annihilus. The game will feature 15 playable characters from the Marvel Universe at launch, including Nova, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Phyla-Vell, Storm, and Captain America. And yes, the game will let you beat ’em up against or with your friends, with online co-op and split-screen couch co-op modes, including cross-platform multiplayer.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is already available to Wishlist on Steam and will be available across Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles when it launches later this year.

Are you ready to enjoy a retro-style beat ’em up adventure featuring an impressive Marvel lineup? Let us know in the comments below!