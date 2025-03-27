Marvel Rivals Unveils New Pick-Up Bundle, Featuring Hyper Orange Venom

Marvel Rivals has been dropping new skins left and right this week, with reveals for Moon Knight and Black Panther’s latest looks. Now, they’re dropping a new Hyper Orange Venom skin as part of a Pick-Up Bundle package. The new skin is just part one of the Pick-Up Bundle reward path, which will arrive in Marvel Rivals on March 27th at 7 PM PDT / 10 PM EST. Along with Hyper Orange Venom, the bundle includes several other potential rewards, including Chrono Tokens, sprays, and even a Costume Coin to unlock a costume of your choice from the Marvel Rivals store.

Although there’s plenty to dig into with the brand-new Pick-Up Bundle model for Marvel Rivals, many gamers are focused on the Hyper Orange Venom of it all. This new costume gives Venom a Fanta-orange colored suit, referencing one of the secret Venom variants in the original Marvel vs. Capcom games. Even gamers who don’t have that particular core memory are loving the bright color of this new Venom skin, which has inspired many a joke before it’s even officially in the game. But even with all the excitement, there’s some confusion about how this new type of Marvel Rivals bundle will work.

🕷️ Venom is back – and he's glowing with Hyper Orange fury.



The new Pick-Up Bundle will be available to claim via the in-game store starting late in the day on March 27th. The price for the bundle hasn’t been confirmed, which led some Marvel Rivals fans to hope it might be free. However, given that it will be available in the store, it is most certainly going to have a pricetag attached. It’s a bundle, which means the idea is to offer players more items for a discounted price, so the Pick-Up Bundle will likely cost less than the standard price for two Marvel Rivals skins. Even so, the Battle Pass-style bundle requires players to complete in-game tasks to unlock the rewards, so it’s an investment that will require some follow-through unless you’re just here for Orange Venom.

Marvel Rivals Pick-Up Bundle & How to Get Orange Venom Explained

Unlocking Hyper Orange Venom should be fairly straightforward, as the new skin is instantly unlocked with a Pick-Up Bundle purchase. Gamers who buy the bundle from the Marvel Rivals store will automatically get the option to claim the new Venom skin and live their Fanta-colored dreams. From there, however, things get a bit more complicated.

The Pick-Up Bundle offers a series of additional rewards after the initial Hyper Orange Venom unlock. However, each one will require completing 3 Marvel Rivals matches to unlock. From the video shared by Marvel Rivals, it looks like there will be a total of seven additional rewards in the Pick-Up Bundle. That’s 21 total matches you’ll need to complete to unlock every reward in the Pick-Up Bundle. Whether the rewards will expire or if you’ll have unlimited time to complete those matches isn’t yet clear.

The Pick-Up Bundle in Marvel Rivals

For a sense of what you’ll get if you choose to buy, here’s everything included in the first Marvel Rivals Pick-Up Bundle:

Hyper Orange Venom skin (Instant Unlock)

50 Chrono Tokens (3 Matches)

50 Chrono Tokens (6 Matches)

Hyper Orange Venom Spray (9 Matches)

50 Chrono Tokens (12 Matches)

Costume Coin (15 Matches)

50 Chrono Tokens (18 Matches)

Hyper Orange Venom Nameplate (21 Matches)

That’s a total of 200 Chrono Tokens, plus two costumes, a spray, and a skin. Depending on the final price of the bundle, it could be quite a good deal, especially for Venom fans.

Confirmed Skins You Can Unlock with the Pick-Up Bundle Costume Coin in Marvel Rivals

For those more interested in another Marvel Rivals main, the Costume Coin is likely the highlight of the Pick-Up Bundle. This item will let you unlock one additional costume of your choice “from a specific selection.” So, not every skin will be available, but the list looks fairly promising.

Page one for the Pick-Up Bundle Costume Coin Skins

Here are the confirmed costumes you can use the Costume Coin to unlock:

Hela – Goddess of Death

Black Widow – Arctic Agent

Star Lord – Guardians of the Galaxy

Rocket Raccoon – Guardians of the Galaxy

Groot – Guardians of the Galaxy

Mantis – Guardians of the Galaxy

Adam Warlock – Guardians of the Galaxy

Namor – Black Panther Wakanda

The second page of Pick-Up Bundle skins in Marvel Rivals

The Punisher – Punisher 2009

Peni Parker – Ven#m

Thor – Herald of Thunder

Doctor Strange – Sorcerer Supreme

Hawkeye – Freefall

Squirrel Girl – Urban Hunter

Loki – Loki Season 2

Wolverine – Deadpool & Wolverine

Page 3 for the Pick-Up Bundle skins in Marvel Rivals

Venom – Space Knight

Luna Snow – Shining Star

Clak & Dagger – Growth & Death

Black Panther – Bast’s Chosen

Iron Man – Superior Iron Man

Magneto – Master of Magnetism

Storm – Mohawk Rock

Magik – Eldritch Armor

Page 4 of confirmed Pick-Up Bundle Skins in Marvel Rivals

Spider-Man – Bag-Man Beyond

Jeff the Land Shark – Incognito

Psylocke – Vengeance

Scarlet Witch – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Moon Knight – Mr. Knight

Iron Fist – Sword Master

Captain America – Captain Gladiator

Winter Soldier – Revolution

While certainly not the full catalog, this list does include alternate skins for nearly every Marvel Rivals character on the roster so far.